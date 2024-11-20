‘Join the Journey’ of

Santa Barbara Education

New Series Highlights Job Openings

Across Variety of Career Paths

By Ellery Wakeman | November 21, 2024

Paraeducator, Diane Campo, works with student | Credit: Courtesy

Amid a critical staffing shortage across our schools, the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) multimedia series Join the Journey features the professionals of Santa Barbara education who keep campuses humming and students flourishing. The stories celebrate these dedicated employees while inviting potential applicants to learn more about a variety of fulfilling career paths.

“From teachers and classroom aides to professionals in areas like finance, human resources, special education, transportation, technology, and early care education — campuses and districts across the county are looking for amazing people to fill many critical roles,” said Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.

Goleta schools bus driver, Lupe Medrano | Credit: Courtesy

Join the Journey spotlights employees like Goleta Union bus driver Lupe Medrano, who speaks about the joy of bringing kids to and from school in her nearly 20 years with the district. “I am often the first school staff that our students see,” she says. “I am inspired knowing I play this vital role in student’s journeys.”

If you are thinking about a career in education, Medrano continues, “I can say from 20 years of experience that working as a school bus driver is worth your consideration. The people you get to work with, the students you serve, and the community you are a part of make it a wonderful place to land.”

Erin Shurson, a dedicated Speech and Language pathologist in Santa Maria, echoes a similar sentiment. “I’m so glad that I chose this path and am on this journey,” he says. “The field of speech pathology is desperately in need of great people. There are so many different populations you can serve and places you can work, including our schools.”

Diane Campo, a special education paraprofessional, explains the variety of jobs available create an environment where staff are invested and passionate about what they do. “I assist students who require individualized support to reach their personal and educational goals,” she says. “I truly love my job, my coworkers, and the students.”

Join the Journey is just part of SBCEO’s recruitment and retention efforts to fill essential positions. “We want to create a pipeline for the future generation of school employees by bringing awareness to the field,” said Camilla Barnwell, Director of Communications & Public Information Officer.

Speech Language Pathologist Erin Shurson | Credit: Courtesy

SBCEO preschool student | Credit: Courtesy

Lompoc paraeducator, Diane Campo, and colleagues | Credit: Courtesy

“This campaign is our way of spotlighting the many professional opportunities and benefits in the field of public education, including amazing colleagues, growth potential, and competitive salaries,” said Salcido. “We hope to inspire those who are looking to launch a career, or even find a new path.”

“In every region of our county,” she continued, “schools need individuals with a variety of skills to keep our

campuses running and our students thriving, both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Those interested in joining in the journey of Santa Barbara education can learn more at sbceo.org.