UC Success Nights Celebrate UC-Admitted Seniors from Area High Schools

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

In its annual celebration of students from its partner high schools who have been admitted to a University of California campus, the Early Academic Outreach Program (EAOP) at UC Santa Barbara is holding a series of UC Success Nights throughout the spring quarter.

UC-admitted seniors and their families from high schools in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern counties are invited to attend their respective school’s event to honor their students’ academic accomplishments.

The program includes a presentation of awards and of State Proclamations from local Senate and Assembly members in recognition of students’ academic achievements. Another highlight of the event: keynote speeches by selected admitted students.

Students at South High School in Bakersfield will be recognized Monday, April 28, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria, 1101 Planz Road. The next day, Tuesday, April 29 at 5:30 p.m., a recognition event will be held in the cafeteria at Ernest Righetti High School in Santa Maria, 941 E. Foster Road.

Oxnard’s Rio Mesa High School is up next, on Thursday, May 1 at 6 p.m., in the cafeteria at 545 Central Ave.

The final four events are all slated for the week of May 5, starting Monday at Santa Paula High School at 5:30 p.m., at SPHS Center Court, 404 N. 6th St. in Santa Paula. On Tuesday, May 6, at 6 p.m., the celebration moves to the cafeteria at Pioneer Valley High School, 675 Panther Drive, Santa Maria.

Santa Maria High School students will be honored Thursday, May 8, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium, 901 S. Broadway; followed by Fillmore High School at 6 p.m. Friday, May 9, in the gym at 555 Central Ave., Fillmore.

The 2025 UC Success Nights kicked off in Oxnard with events on April 22 at Channel Islands High School, on April 23 at Hueneme High School, and on April 24 at Pacifica High School.