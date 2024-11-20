Understanding the Four Stages of Development

South Coast Montessori Fosters

Cooperation and Trust at School and at Home

By Margaux Lovely | November 21, 2024

Elementary Children at SCM conducting a science experiment | Credit: Courtesy

“There are moments during the morning when the children are engaged with the materials and with each other in such harmony and with so much joy,” said Leah Shannon, Primary Guide at South Coast Montessori.

“Those periods of time always remind me of one of my favorite quotes by Maria Montessori: ‘The greatest sign of success for a teacher is to be able to say the children are now working as if I did not exist.’ ”

Toddler children independently baking at SCM | Credit: Courtesy

South Coast Montessori, which serves students from three months old to 12 years old, prides itself on meeting each student exactly where they are — physically, emotionally, socially, and intellectually. Educators take care to emphasize the importance of independence, peace, and confidence, values that were outlined more than a century ago by Maria Montessori.

“We recognize that childhood is the time when children are exploring the world and gathering impressions that will be the foundation of all later learning,” Shannon explained. “Peace and kindness are the base of any quality education and a foundation that is necessary for the progress of humanity.”

At South Coast, students have the freedom to choose how they want to learn. “We have an unwavering commitment to treating each child as an individual human with specific strengths and needs,” Shannon said. In doing so, students can take the initiative to find activities that help them learn in the way that suits them best. This student-led model opens the door for more flexibility and collaboration among students of all abilities, she said.

A unique aspect of South Coast Montessori lies in their multi-age classrooms, where teachers bring students of all different ages and abilities into one space, squashing the connotations of being “ahead” or “behind.” Younger students can discover their own pace with support from older ones, and older students can solidify their understanding of the world by helping others understand it, too.

South Coast Montessori also applauds parents for the instrumental roles they play in fostering a loving, supportive environment throughout each student’s life. Shannon explains the Montessori approach to development through radical acceptance of each child’s unique position in the world:

Through careful observation of her students, Maria Montessori defined four distinct planes of development that form the foundation of her developmental psychology theory. They are:

— Infancy (0 to 6 years old)

— Childhood (6 to 12 years old)

— Adolescence (12 to 18 years old)

— Maturity (18 to 24+ years old)

Each stage is completely different — mentally and physically. For instance, the support a child needs in infancy looks different from what they need during their childhood years.

That might seem obvious (no more mashed bananas, no more naps, no more diaper changes!), but take it a step further: The support they need in childhood also differs from what they need in adolescence and beyond.

Lessons are individualized in the SCM classrooms | Credit: Courtesy

Developmental needs are often overlooked, especially in education, resulting in everything from tantrums in toddlers to moodiness in teens. When we ignore our child’s developmental needs, we also miss out on making the most of each stage.

Additionally, each plane of development or age range includes “sensitive periods.” These are phases that children go through where a particular domain of learning is accelerated. This means that the child is especially interested in certain activities and less so in others.

In Montessori classrooms, guides observe each child’s interests and offer materials that match their sensitive periods. So, not only does the child get to experience genuine delight in their pursuits, but they also learn a tremendous amount from them. Parents can also do this at home, as meeting their child’s developmental needs also results in better behavior across the board.

What makes the Montessori approach so effective, Shannon said, is “the opportunity for the children to create a true community where the love of learning and individual growth flourishes.”