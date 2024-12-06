2025 Media Calendar

Every fall we map out our special issues for the upcoming year. Below you will find our 2025 at a glance. Use this as a guide when mapping out your business’s marketing and advertising efforts. Please note that many of the special issues have earlier deadlines than our regular issues.

Email your advertising rep or advertising@independent.com with any questions or to get started.

Special Issues

We print our paper every Thursday. These dates indicate special issues where our content in print and online at independent.com will be focused on specific topics.

*These are subject to change due to breaking news

1/30: Wedding Guide – our annual comprehensive resource for couples who are planning their wedding in Santa Barbara.

2/5: Santa Barbara International Film Festival (Wednesday Publication)

3/06: Burger Week – 7 days of $10 burgers

3/20: Summer Camp

04/02: Annual Green Guide

4/10: Home & Garden

4/24: Earth Day

5/8: Wine Week – 7 days of $10 glasses of wine

5/29: Indy Awards

6/5: Pets & Animals

6/19: Summer Solstice

6/26: NEW* Sandwich Week – 7 days of $9 sandwiches

7/03: Indy Hops

7/31: Fiesta

8/21: Active Aging

9/11: Home & Garden

9/18: Burrito Week – 7 days of $8 burritos

10/16: Best of Santa Barbara®

10/23: Halloween / Día de los Muertos

11/20: Schools of Thought

11/26: Local Heroes (Wednesday publication)

12/4: ‘Tis the Season & Gift Guide

12/24: Year in Pictures

Events

Santa Barbara Independent hosted events, both virtual and in-person.

3/06 – 3/12: Burger Week

4/5: Backyard Brunch

5/8 – 5/14: Wine Week

7/3 – 7/16: Indy Hops

9/18 – 9/25: Burrito Week

10/16: Best Fest

