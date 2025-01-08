Santa Barbara City Council Honors Outgoing Member, Welcomes New Face

Outgoing Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez received a fond farewell from colleagues and community members during the last official day of her five-year term. Gutierrez was the first Latina councilmember to be elected to office in District 1. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez took to the dais for the last time on Tuesday as her colleagues on the council and community members bid her a fond farewell with kind words and a resolution honoring her term in office before the city swore in her replacement, Wendy Santamaria.

During her time on council, Gutierrez earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for District 1, and as the first-ever Latina elected to represent her district. Gutierrez reflected on her family’s humble beginnings, from her great-grandparents first coming to Santa Barbara to her mother cleaning houses. She also said Uncle Mario, who was sitting in the audience, told her that when he was an office cleaner at City Hall, he would say, “‘Someday, one of my family members is gonna be in this building.’ And it ended up being his niece.”

Gutierrez said that she never intended to become a politician, but she was honored for the opportunity to serve the community she came from. She thanked the community and her fellow councilmembers for their support, and said that, even with the challenges of COVID and divisive issues like State Street and housing, she was proud to be part of something that helped “make people’s lives in this city better.”

“My family has now created history in this city,” she said.

During her time on the council, Gutierrez helped the police department to move toward community-oriented policing, fought to preserve the murals at Ortega Park, advocated for Casa de la Raza’s historic designation, and pushed for bilingual messaging from the city. She was also seen as the swing vote on housing issues, voting in favor of stronger rental protections but voting against rent control.

Mark Alvarado, an Eastside community member and director of the Boys & Girls Club, said that Gutierrez brought a sense of “cultura” to the council that was never seen before.

“I think that’s something that people gravitated toward and admired,” Alvarado said during public comment. “You weren’t always right, and you weren’t always wrong. But you always spoke your mind, and you spoke it with passion and conviction; and that’s admirable…. Hopefully this isn’t the end of your civil engagement.”

Mayor Randy Rowse commended Gutierrez for standing tall through both personal and professional struggles, and fellow councilmember Meagan Harmon praised Gutierrez’s passion for her community.

“Even where we have disagreed,” Harmon said, “your love for Santa Barbara and its people have never been in doubt.”

Incoming Councilmember Wendy Santamaria was sworn in to begin her term alongside incumbent councilmembers Oscar Gutierrez and Mike Jordan, both serving their second terms. All three won their respective District elections in November. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Gutierrez’s final day at council also marked the beginning of a new era, with her replacement Councilmember-Elect Santamaria being sworn in alongside incumbent councilmembers Oscar Gutierrez and Mike Jordan.

Santamaria, who had for years been a strong voice from outside of City Hall as a vocal advocate for tenants’ rights, used her first official comments to reflect on her path to winning the Eastside council seat — a grassroots campaign led by a team of volunteers and community organizers.

“It’s very surreal to be sitting here, with how many times I have been standing right there giving public comment over the years,” Santamaria said to the packed City Hall. “This is not just my victory; this is our victory. We are securing a bright future for our city, and it’s all thanks to you.”

Councilmember Santamaria said she is looking forward to working to “preserve the fabric of the city,” and she promised to work with people across the political spectrum. “Please know that my door will always be open, no matter what issue you have,” she said. “I am incredibly honored to serve as your next city councilmember and I am truly looking forward to the years ahead with you.”

Both returning councilmembers shared their gratitude at the opportunity to serve for a second term. Councilmember Gutierrez, who represents the Westside District 3, promised to be just as accessible as ever, even offering up his personal cell phone number on the public record.

Councilmember Jordan, who represents the Mesa District 2, said his role on the council is not one he takes lightly. During his second term, he said, he hopes that the city can find more common ground with the complex issues that will need to be solved in the near future.

“We share more with those we disagree with than we don’t,” Jordan said. “We all wake up in this city every day … in a place where other cities would just love to be us, where other people would love to be with us.”