Santa Barbara High Principal Fred Razo Retiring Again at End of School Year

The search for a new principal of Santa Barbara High School is commencing immediately, following current principal Fred Razo’s announcement that he will be retiring by the end of the school year.

This is Razo’s second time entering retirement. He came out of retirement to lead the school two years ago, following former principal Elise Simmons’s sudden resignation in August 2023. He had previously worked at the school for 15 years, serving as assistant principal under Simmons and John Becchio (now assistant superintendent of human services).

Simmons’s resignation was a surprise, Razo said at the time, but he was “ready and willing to step up.”

His re-retirement will be effective on June 30, the last day of the academic calendar.

“It has been an immense privilege to serve our school community during this time,” Razo said. “I deeply value the opportunity to once again work alongside our dedicated staff and incredible students. This experience has been truly rewarding, and I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the remainder of the school year.”

District spokesperson Ed Zuchelli praised Razo for making “significant strides in improving the campus culture and climate,” including implementing the school’s new cell phone policy requiring students to check their devices into “cell hotels” in every classroom.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Fred for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to Santa Barbara High School,” said Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado. “He stepped in at a critical time and has made a lasting positive impact on our students, staff, and the entire school community. While we will miss him dearly, we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

With the search on for a new principal, district leaders will engage in a comprehensive process, gathering input from staff, families, and students to identify the key qualities and priorities needed in the school’s next leader, Zuchelli said.