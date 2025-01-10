Jacques Audiard Q&A Canceled Due to Fires

Celebrated French filmmaker Jacques Audiard has had to cancel his planned appearance at the Riviera Theatre tonight due to the wildfires in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California. His films, including his latest masterful work Emilia Pérez, which was a Best Musical or Comedy Golden Globe winner, among other honors, will still screen at Riviera Theatre tonight at 7 p.m. as originally scheduled.

