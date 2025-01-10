Arts & Entertainment
Jacques Audiard Q&A Canceled Due to Fires

SBIFF Film Screenings For the Jacques Audiard Film Retrospective Will Continue Through the Weekend

Fri Jan 10, 2025 | 9:55am
Director-writer Jacques Audiard will appear in town on January 10 as part of a SBIFF career retrospective | Photo: Courtesy

Celebrated French filmmaker Jacques Audiard has had to cancel his planned appearance at the Riviera Theatre tonight due to the wildfires in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California. His films, including his latest masterful work Emilia Pérez, which was a Best Musical or Comedy Golden Globe winner, among other honors, will still screen at Riviera Theatre tonight at 7 p.m. as originally scheduled.

For a complete descriptions and screening times for the included films in the Jacques Audiard Film Retrospective at the SBIFF Film Center this weekend — including Emilia Pérez, The Beat That My Heart Skipped, Rust and Bone, Dheepan, The Sisters Brothers, A Prophet, and Paris, 13th District  — see our story here.

