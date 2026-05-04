The Home Page | Spring Cleaning, Botanic Birthday & Homes Galore

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on May 3, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Botanic Garden’s Birthday

Credit: Courtesy

One of my favorite places to frolic is the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. There are ever-changing flowers in bloom, trees to hug, and Scout is welcome, too! This year, “our garden” marks its centennial anniversary. Along with other celebrations, an event in conjunction with CEC at their Environmental Hub will highlight the importance of local biodiversity and native plants. There will be a panel discussion, a short film, and guided tours of the new planters on State Street. This opportunity to learn and connect is happening as part of other First Thursday events downtown, Thursday, May 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Find out more and register here.



Austin’s Spring Cleaning Life Hack

One of my best-dressed best friends is Austin Lampson of the Lampson Team at Origin Point Mortgage . She recently took us into her well-stocked closet to share a tip that’s so simple we should all take note: “Turn all your hangers one way in the closet. When you wear an item, turn the hanger the other way around. At the end of the year, you’ll see what you did and didn’t wear, so you know what you can get rid of.” Works at the beginning of a year, the beginning of a season, or anytime at all. So simple, so effective. See Austin explain it in her reel here .

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Blake Bronstad



Just when I think I know every neighborhood in town, I learn about a new-to-me pastoral pocket like this one: The Cathedral Oaks Village Association is off North Patterson Avenue and boasts more than twenty acres of common space that includes a two-acre avocado orchard, heated pool and spa, tennis and pickleball courts, and more. Within that enclave, and gracing our cover this week, is 621 Las Perlas Drive, a recently remodeled, single-level home with three bedrooms, two baths, high ceilings, all-new flooring, and quality details throughout. Two patios provide the setting for the indoor-outdoor lifestyle we long for. Don’t take my word for it: This newly listed home is open today from 1-4 p.m. Offered by the David Kim Group for $1,589,000.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSES:

There are so many cool open houses this week. While you’re out and about at the Santa Barbara Literary Festival , check out a few of these — or other — open houses:

Credit: Eric Foote



535 Arroyo Avenue

A peaceful retreat on the Mesa: This charming two-bedroom cottage with an inviting deck and a woodsy backyard that winds down to a creek. Offered by Kathy and Katie Spieler at $1,965,000. Open today from 2-4 p.m.

Credit: Courtesy



1545 Knoll Circle Drive

On nearly a quarter acre in the Eucalyptus Hill neighborhood, this California cottage offers simplicity, charm, and ocean views from almost every room in the house. A pool, jacuzzi, outdoor shower, and palm trees add to the tropical vibe. Offered by Nico Pollero at $2,995,000. Open today from 1-4 p.m.

Credit: Rafael Bautista



6020 Paseo Palmilla

Nestled in a desirable pocket of Goleta, this home presents a rare opportunity to create something truly special. A classic home with great bones set on a lush, generously sized lot with a built-in BBQ and plenty of room to enjoy the surrounding greenery. Offered by Hitchcock & Associates at $1,599,000. Open today from 1-4 p.m.

EVEN MORE OPEN HOUSES:

Visit these or some of the many other open houses around town today: They’re all listed here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Check out the first ever Santa Barbara Literary Festival downtown, and all the other weekend happenings. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!