This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on May 1, 2026. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

ON the Stage

Blue Man Group — a consistently delightful mix of comedy, music, and surprises — is coming to the Granada May 5-6. These bald, blue characters have been a global entertainment phenomenon since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991. See what the fuss is about in these fun-for-all ages performances on Tuesday and Wednesday night. See bit.ly/4uop8Cl .



A.I.M by Kyle Abraham | Photo: Courtesy



One of the most dynamic and in-demand choreographers working today, with A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, Choreographer Kyle Abraham, who has crafted works for New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and many more, presents three works set to live music as part of the company’s 20th anniversary season.



Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures on May 12 at the Granada, genre-blurring pianist Robert Glasper contributes “The Gettin’,” inspired by Max Roach’s We Insist! Freedom Now Suite. Vocalist Crystal Monee Hall channels the soul of Nina Simone, while saxophonist Shelley Washington scores “2×4,” a bold study in contrast. Known for his emotionally charged, socially engaged work, Abraham delivers a powerful portrait of love, loss and transformation — personal, political, and deeply human. Click here to listen to an Airtime podcast interview with Abraham. Click here for tickets.

Jim Messina comes to the Lobero on May 12 | Photo: Courtesy



The legendary Jim Messina is coming to the Lobero on May 12. An undisputed expert in the fine art of making hit music, Messina’s legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups, a vibrant solo career, and scores of producing and engineering credits. The show highlights Messina’s impressive musical career, including his time with Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins & Messina.

Lauren Monroe, The Magnetic Stage comes to the Alcazar Theatre May 9 | Photo: Courtesy



Singer-songwriter and percussionist Lauren Monroe will be performing at The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria on May 9. Her live show blends folk, Americana, and rhythm-based arrangements. She’s backed by some high-level musicians, including her husband, Rick Allen, who’s the drummer for Def Leppard, as well as the most recent bass player from The Who. See thealcazar.org for more information and tickets.



Two-time Grammy Award–winning violinist Mads Tolling celebrates the Danish American Songbook at Solvang’s Elverhøj Museum of History and Art on May 9 in a special performance on the patio. Mads will be joined by Grammy Award–winning pianist and accordionist, Sam Reider. Selections will include a range of traditional and popular Danish music, including old Danish folk tunes and American jazz influences. Click here for tickets and information.

Mads Tollilng | Photo: Courtesy

ON the Page

Terry Tempest Williams will come to UCSB Campbell Hall on May 13 | Photo: Courtesy

Author and activist Terry Tempest Williams joins Pico Iyer on May 13 at UCSB Campbell Hall to explore the role of imagination in seeking justice and stewarding the future of the planet. They will discuss themes from The Glorians: Visitations from the Holy Ordinary and the practice of witness. A fearless voice for ecological awareness and positive social change, Williams blends the lyricism of a poet with the urgency of a citizen advocate. Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, click here for more information and tickets.

Reyna Grande | Photo: Courtesy

New York Times–bestselling author Reyna Grande (Migrant Heart) comes to Chaucer’s Books on May 13 for a conversation with María Larios-Horton, the executive director of Diversity, Equity, and Family Engagement for the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Her most probing and intimate work yet, Migrant Heart is an ambitious memoir of essays that illuminates the hidden cost of the American Dream and the complex journey of healing that follows survival. The conversation takes place on May 13 at 6 p.m. See chaucersbooks.com for more information.





ON the (Big) Screen

Zoot Suit will be presented with a live orchestra in a free event on May 8-9. | Photo: Courtesy



Teatro Caló, with the support of the UC Santa Barbara Department of Music, presents Zoot Suit With Live Orchestra. This unique experience blends the Zoot Suit film screening with a live orchestra performance of the score — bringing new energy and depth to this iconic story of Henry Reyna and the Sleepy Lagoon case, dramatizing the events surrounding the 1942-43 Zoot Suit Riots in Los Angeles.

Opening night on May 8 will feature a festive gala following the performance, including pan dulces, an 11-piece band, a Best Dressed contest, and more! The performance will also take place on May 9, both events are at 7 p.m. at Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall at UCSB. This event is free to the public (registration is recommended). Click here to register for the Friday night event, and here for Saturday.

“Estuary” by Hugh Margerum, one of the 11 artists opening their studios for the Uptown Open Studios Tour | Photo: Courtesy

ON the Walls



Artist studio tours are a terrific way to meet artists in their workspaces and learn a bit more about their processes and inspirations. This weekend (May 2-3) 11 artists are opening their homes and studios for visitors to enjoy and savor art on this free, self-guided tour through Uptown Santa Barbara. Visitors will experience a wide range of artistic disciplines, including painting, sculpture, photography, assemblage, and poured art, with participating artists including: Skip Lau, Eric Saint Georges, Nurit Ruckenstein, Debbie Kappelhoff, Tal Avitzur, Richard Six, Joyce Wilson, Hugh Margerum, Sol Hill, Stephen Holland, and Joe Merit. Open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, printed maps available by request, at the Santa Barbara Visitor Center at 120 State St. and many other locations around town. For more information, see instagram.com/uptownopenstudiosb .

Penny Arntz, “Paper Trail,” acrylic on two panels, 18 x 18 inches each | Photo: Courtesy

Kendall Conrad | Photo: Courtesy

Celebrating ten years with a special anniversary exhibit, May 7-9, 10 West Gallery will showcase contemporary work at special anniversary pricing as a thank-you to the community for a decade of support. “This event is about celebrating ten years of creativity, connection, and local art,” said gallery co-founder Jan Ziegler. “We want people to experience the quality and diversity of our artists’ work and feel excited about collecting art created right here in our community.” Located at 10 West Anapamu Street, 10 West Gallery is a juried cooperative of local and regional contemporary artists. For more information see 10westgallery.com .

After years of working in fashion design, where she was featured in Vogue, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, among others, Kendall Conrad presents an exhibition of sculpture, Geo Logic, opening May 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Separate Reality Gallery, 111 Santa Barbara St. #C. The exhibition marks Conrad’s first solo presentation of sculpture, bringing together a group of recent works developed across wood, clay, bronze, and drawing. Geo Logic will be on view May 9-June 28. For more information see separatereality.info

Audition: SHOWTIME! is at Pico Los Alamos May 7-10 | Photo: Courtesy

ON the Calendar



The Los Alamos Theatre is at it again, this time with Audition: SHOWTIME!, written and directed by Jeffrey Bloom — a musical comedy about the chaotic effort to stage a fundraiser for a local charity — with proceeds actually going to support nonprofit organizations throughout the community

The performance features local residents who have spent weeks honing their craft under the expert direction of industry veterans and this unique production combines farm to table — truly local cuisine with community-driven storytelling. Located at Pico Los Alamos, for $100 per person, guests will enjoy a curated three-course menu featuring 100 percent locally sourced beef from Kiani Preserve, line caught fish from the Gaviota coast, and fresh produce from Finely Farms. Pico’s highlight of farm-to-table ingredients celebrate the rich bounty of Santa Barbara County. The show runs May 7-9. For more information click here .

For a complete calendar of events this week and beyond, visit independent.com/events/.

