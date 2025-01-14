Body Found at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara

A dead body was found in the surfline of Leadbetter Beach early Tuesday morning. According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the body was reported at 7 a.m. near 800 Shoreline Drive.

Police Officers and Harbor Patrol responded to the scene, where they were directed to the body by witnesses. Officers moved the body onto the sand and determined that the individual was deceased. Authorities said that the decedent is a male who appears to be in his thirties or forties.

The cause of death is still under investigation. No signs of foul play were discovered, authorities said, and the body was taken by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau for further investigation.