Transitional Kindergarten Applications Opening at South Coast Schools

Enrollment for Santa Barbara Unified and Hope School Districts Now Open; Goleta Unified Opens in February

Wed Jan 15, 2025 | 10:34am
Credit: Courtesy

Transitional kindergarten (TK) applications for 2025-26 on the South Coast are beginning to open, and parents are encouraged to get a head start. 

As the state’s universal TK program has gradually expanded since 2021, younger students have become eligible. This year, all children who turn 4 on or before September 1 are eligible for TK at their neighborhood school. 

Enrollment for Santa Barbara Unified and Hope school districts is now open; Goleta Unified opens in February. Parents in other districts should contact their neighborhood school for more information. 

