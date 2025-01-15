Transitional Kindergarten Applications Opening at South Coast Schools

Transitional kindergarten (TK) applications for 2025-26 on the South Coast are beginning to open, and parents are encouraged to get a head start.

As the state’s universal TK program has gradually expanded since 2021, younger students have become eligible. This year, all children who turn 4 on or before September 1 are eligible for TK at their neighborhood school.

Enrollment for Santa Barbara Unified and Hope school districts is now open; Goleta Unified opens in February. Parents in other districts should contact their neighborhood school for more information.