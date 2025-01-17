Santa Barbara County in 2025: A Place of Inclusivity, Compassion, and Justice

Santa Barbara County takes immense pride in being home to a diverse and vibrant lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer plus (LGBTQ+) community. As a county deeply rooted in the values of inclusivity, equity, and justice, it is imperative that we take proactive measures to ensure the safety, well-being, and dignity of all our residents.

Challenges and threats to the rights and protections of LGBTQ+ individuals remind us of the importance of standing firm in our commitment to these values. Inclusivity cannot just be an aspiration; it must manifest in action.

The anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policies espoused by the incoming President gives cause for heightened action. Earlier this week, as the very first action taken by the 2025 Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, the board reaffirmed this commitment, recognizing that silence in the face of hateful, discriminatory, and divisive rhetoric only enables harm and marginalization. We must loudly and unequivocally condemn such language, particularly when it comes from positions of influence.

Our county takes the support of the LGBTQ+ community seriously. Here are two examples:

The District Attorney’s office is committed to ensuring the right of everyone to live free from violence, working tirelessly to uphold hard-fought rights. District Attorney John Savrnoch personally gave his pledge to vigorously prosecute acts and threats of violence that were the “result of who you are and who you love.”

The Department of Behavioral Wellness partners with organizations like Casa Pacifica’s Suicide Prevention for Students PEI Program, the YouthWell Youth Advisory Board, and regional Wellness Centers to provide critical mental health and outreach services tailored to LGBTQ+ needs.

But government efforts are a piece of the greater pie to foster a culture of compassion, inclusivity, and justice. True progress requires collaboration between public agencies, organizations, advocates, and allies. Groups like the Pacific Pride Foundation, Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Santa Barbara City College’s Pride Virtual Center, and the UCSB Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity have long fought for the rights of and provide comprehensive support services to LGBTQ+ individuals in our county. Their work is critical and is vital to the well-being of our community.

Beyond policies and programs, creating a culture where every person feels respected, valued, and celebrated takes all of us. It’s about fostering a society where no one has to question their worth or fear for their safety because of who they are or whom they love. This responsibility extends to each of us, as neighbors, friends, and allies. We must model compassion and stand against bigotry in all its forms, ensuring that our actions align with our values. This work requires vigilance, dedication, and a shared belief in the fundamental rights and dignity of all people.

Together, we can ensure that Santa Barbara County remains a place where diversity is celebrated, where love triumphs over hate, and where every individual — regardless of orientation or identity — can thrive.

Laura Capps and Roy Lee are elected supervisors of the County of Santa Barbara, Luz Reyes-Martín is a VP with Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Alice Fulmer is a member of Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network, Julio C. Roman is executive director of Pacific Pride Foundation, and Selena Martinez is with Santa Barbara City College Virtual Pride Center.