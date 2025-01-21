Beyond Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day often highlights grand gestures and commercial tokens of affection, but true love transcends these fleeting symbols. Love is present in every breath we take, the kindness we offer, and the quiet, deliberate choices we make to show up for one another. Nowhere is this more evident than in the selfless acts of compassion witnessed during the devastating L.A. wildfires, where ordinary people demonstrated the extraordinary power of love in moments of heartbreak and loss.

Take the story of Victoria DeSantis, who lost her home in the fires. Firefighters tirelessly searched for and uncovered her wedding ring among the ashes of her belongings — returning it to her miraculously unscathed. To Victoria, this meant everything, for she described the ring as a cherished symbol of her enduring love and commitment to her husband, Marko (who also happens to be a Santa Barbara native). Their story reminds us that true love will always persevere, even in despair and destruction. If you feel called to support Victoria and Marko as they rebuild their lives, you can contribute to their GoFundMe. Every bit of love and support makes a difference!

Credit: Courtesy

Another family devastated by the fires is Spencer and Heidi Pratt. As they shared on social media, their focus now is on rebuilding a loving home that will give their two young boys the stability and routine they need to heal and thrive. There is no force quite like a parent’s love, which is demonstrated by the many parents who are committed to rebuilding and providing their children with comfort, even when the odds seem overwhelming. The outpouring of support from the Palisades community and strangers alike has been a beacon of hope as families navigate unimaginable challenges. You can show your love to the Pratt family as they work to restore not only their home but also their sense of safety — by contributing to their GoFundMe and streaming Heidi’s music.

Let us consider Walt Butler, a beloved figure in his community for decades who also lost his home. Walt has spent his life advocating for others. He is known by many for his kindness — from tirelessly supporting his community to gifting many individuals in need over the years with free or heavily discounted sneakers so they could play sports. Now, it’s our turn to offer him some kindness. By donating to his GoFundMe, we can express gratitude for the love he generously shared with others. As Walt’s story reveals, love is like a boomerang because the more you give, the more it finds its way back to you.

Credit: Courtesy

How Others Are Showing Love Amid Tragedy

Beyond these personal stories are countless acts of love within the community:

Neighbors opening up their homes for displaced families and offering shelter to those in need.

for displaced families and offering shelter to those in need. Strangers organizing donations to people who lost everything.

to people who lost everything. Veterinarians offering pro bono services to pets rescued from the flames.

to pets rescued from the flames. Firefighters risking their safety to evacuate animals, extinguish fire, and clear debris.

These acts of love, large and small, show that compassion is our strongest force in times of crisis.

Love as Presence

Love is a stable presence that offers support, including those moments when words fall short. Love as a presence means being with someone in their grief — without judging or rushing to fix what is broken. Firefighters embody love through their courageous actions and risk their lives to protect others in the face of destruction. The true embodiment of love lies not in loud or performative expressions but in quiet, impactful moments shared with others — a simple touch or word of reassurance.

Love as Self-Compassion

In times of hardship, true love begins with how we treat ourselves. Love as self-compassion means giving ourselves space for grief and honoring the body’s need for rest, and for those directly impacted by the fires, it could mean acknowledging that healing takes time. As Marianne Williamson states: “You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.”

By prioritizing our own well-being, we increase our ability to help others and create a ripple effect of love.

Credit: Courtesy

The Many Languages of Love

Love has many languages and expressions, from a firefighter’s effort to recover sentimental belongings to sharing a home-cooked meal. Love is found in the bravery of first responders and the kindness of strangers who give without expecting anything in return.

This Valentine’s Day, let us look beyond the clichés and embrace love’s raw, universal beauty. Let us practice love in all its forms — presence, service, and self-compassion — every single day. As A Course in Miracles declares: “Teach only love, for that is what you are.”

Teaching and embodying this message, especially in the face of adversity, allows love to shine brightly. The stories from the Los Angeles wildfires remind us that love is not just an occasion to celebrate — it’s a way of life and a force that endures through even the most challenging times.