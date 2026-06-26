Bus and Vehicle Engulfed in Flames, Leaving One Dead in Crash Near Los Alamos

At 3:16 Friday morning Santa Barbara County Fire dispatched 17 units to the scene of a head-on collision between a Chumash Casino passenger bus and a vehicle in Los Alamos on the southbound side of Highway 101. County Fire Captain Micheal Gray confirmed that one person died as a result of the incident.

According to California Highway Patrol reports, the vehicle was possibly making a U-turn before colliding with the bus. County Fire said the vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lane upon impact. The vehicle caught fire and quickly was engulfed in flames, which then spread to the bus.

One person was killed and 14 sustained minor injuries when a vehicle collided with a Chumash Casino bus on Highway 101 near Los Alamos early Friday morning, June 26, 2026. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department

All 14 passengers were able to escape from the bus, sustaining only minor injuries, and were transported to local hospitals. It is still not known how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed, and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane after the incident. The highway was cleared by 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.