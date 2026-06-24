Juice Ranch co-founder Erin Gomez died on Tuesday morning after a battle with breast cancer, according to a post on instagram from her husband, Scott Walker. She leaves behind her husband and their two sons, Neko and Indy.

For the past 13 years, Gomez had been running Juice Ranch with her husband, serving the Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria communities with 100 percent organic, cold-pressed juice and food. With her background as a private chef and the mantra “food is medicine,” Gomez shared her knowledge and passion for holistic care through spreading positivity and her health conscious recipes at Juice Ranch.

“To those who knew her personally, Erin was so much more than a business owner. She was a devoted mother, loving wife, loyal friend, and a bright force in the lives of many,” according to the family’s GoFundMe.

By the time Walker received her diagnosis in November 2024, the cancer had already metastasized to her bones. She shared her journey through multiple rounds of chemo and alternative treatments with the community on her Instagram page, @thegardenoferin, and a GoFundMe page.

Those who would like to financially support Gomez’s family during their grieving can do so at the official GoFundMe page here.