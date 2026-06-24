Santa Barbara’s

Sandwich Week Returns

More than 50 $9 Sandwiches

Now Being Served at 35 Restaurants Until July 1

By Indy Staff | June 25, 2026

Credit: Ben Ciccati

Given its combination of utter simplicity (food between food, basically), limitless creativity (any stackable foodstuff will do), and convenient ease (just pick it up and eat), the sandwich certainly vies for humankind’s best culinary invention.

Nowhere can that be more appreciated than during the Santa Barbara Independent’s second annual Sandwich Week, where 35 restaurants are serving more than 50 different sandwiches for just $9 from Thursday, June 25, until Wednesday, July 1.

As usual, we sent our team of professional eaters out to sample and snap photos of each offering, and their reports below shall serve as your guide to the week.

Take note that some restaurants have limits on when and how they’re participating, and we’ve listed those instances at the end of each description. If nothing extra is mentioned, it means that the sandwich is available during regular business hours for dining in or to-go.

But readers, please beware: Sandwich Week is so popular that some places do sell out, so it’s best to get there early.

Bring these sandos to your socials by entering our “Snap. Share. Win!” Contest. We will be honoring the best photos taken and posted to Instagram during Sandwich Week, so post with the hashtag #sbindy sandwichweek and tag @sbindependent. Each photo serves as an entry for the chance to win a $25 restaurant gift card.

Now, get busy. These sandwiches aren’t gonna eat themselves.

—Matt Kettmann

Map created by Sam Gutentag



Bistro Amasa: Fried Chicken Sandwich

Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Bistro Amasa is tucked into the Upham Hotel, the oldest operating hotel in Santa Barbara, and its cozy dining room and breezy patio feel like a slice of old-world hospitality. When Executive Chef Julian Martinez (who also runs Barbareño) took over the space in November 2025, he injected new life into what had been Louie’s Bistro for years. “We tried to do something that felt like it fit the space,” he explained.

Named after Amasa Lincoln — a distant cousin of Abraham Lincoln who originally opened the hotel in 1871 — Bistro Amasa offers a modern luxury take on classic American fare, from steak and eggs with black garlic chimichurri, to Waldorf salad with dates and brown butter dressing, to its Sandwich Week offering: a comfort-food favorite, the Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Chef Rigo Tapia, who runs the day-to-day operations, starts with a buttermilk-brined and herb-breaded chicken thigh fried until golden and crispy. Bistro Amasa’s house-baked -eed bun gets a nice coating of dijonnaise), and the chicken is piled with a kale-apple slaw and house-made pickles.

The chicken thigh is juicy and crunchy, and the Pink Lady apple slices make for a sweet, bright contrast to the savory herb-crust and dijonnaise. It’s a welcome twist to the popular fried chicken sandwich, and if you grab a seat on Bistro Amasa’s tree-shaded patio, this sandwich makes for a sublime Santa Barbara summertime lunch experience.

—Ryan P. Cruz

1404 De la Vina St.; bistroamasa.com; @bistroamasa



Blue Owl: The Bánh Mì Sandwich

Credit: Diego Melgoza

After most restaurants close their doors for the night, Blue Owl keeps the grill going to satisfy Santa Barbara’s late-night hunger. That would be a great time to check out their Bánh Mì Sandwich, but this Vietnamese-inspired sandwich should work well for any time of day.

It’s served on a toasted D’Angelo Bakery baguette with oyster chili mayo, shredded cabbage, pickled daikon and carrots, crisp greens, cilantro, green onions, and chili sauce, and then there’s the choice of protein, from pork, chicken, or beef to tofu or eggplant. You can even opt for vegan or gluten-free.

I tried the pork bánh mì, and the meat is smoky, soft, and shreds easily while feasting. The sandwich is saucy with spicy mayo and cilantro notes, with the baguette creating a crispy, pillow-like texture full of fusion flavors. Their eggplant is also impressive, its lush, salty flesh pairing well with the complex flavors.

Blue Owl is owned by Nadia Ajlouni, who bought the restaurant from a French couple during the pandemic. But the concept was first launched by Cindy Black 15 years ago as a late-night food pop-up on lower State, and it still offers its most popular items, such as this bánh mì. —Diego Melgoza Oceguera

5 W. Canon Perdido St.; (805) 705-0991; theblueowlsb.com



CAYA Restaurant at The Leta Hotel: Lazy Pig

Credit: Natalie MacFarlane

Tucked in at the Leta Hotel on Calle Real is CAYA, the comfortable, coastal-feeling restaurant that opened in 2022. Offering a welcoming interior and a shaded patio, CAYA — which stands for “Come as You Are” — is the perfect place to stop for lunch or dinner, whether you’re a Santa Barbara resident or a visiting guest.

This week’s star is the Lazy Pig, a slow-roasted pulled pork sandwich served warm on a perfectly soft yet crispy brioche bun. Accompanied by savory apple-mustard coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and pickles, the Lazy Pig transports you back into your grandmother’s house on a hot sunny day, with the perfect amount of sweetness from the slaw and sauce yet a piquant kick from the pickled onions. This little piggy also stands out for its balanced textures, as the tender meat melts in your mouth, while the apples give a refreshing crunch to each bite.

Served in the CAYA’s homey atmosphere, the Lazy Pig’s savory-sweet combination takes you back in time. —Natalie MacFarlane

Dine-in only. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 5650 Calle Real, Goleta; cayarestaurant.com; @cayarestaurant



Corner Tap: Pulled Pork Sandwich

Credit: Elaine Sanders



If you are craving a satisfying, savory, and slow-roasted sandwich, look no further than Corner Tap. This neighborhood joint on the Mesa, known for their Detroit-style pizza and brisket sliders, is adding a Sandwich Week exclusive to the menu: their delectable pulled pork sandwich.

Roasted for six hours in a chipotle BBQ sauce, the meat is wonderfully tender. Complemented by the crispy crunch of fried onion strings and the creaminess of their house-made ranch coleslaw, which is layered on a fluffy ciabatta roll, this meal will leave guests coming back for more.

Manager George Alexiades grew up working in his father’s “crazy Greek restaurant,” The Plaka, where he wowed guests with flaming cheese and by carrying tables with his teeth. He carries on this spirit of hospitality by greeting regulars by name, catering to large parties, and taking pride in the time and care that goes into making the homemade dishes offered at Corner Tap.

Alexiades said that the sandwich will only be offered through the week, but if the dish does well, he would consider adding it to the regular menu. Be sure to let your server know if you enjoy it, and maybe pulled pork will make an appearance year-round! —Elaine Sanders

1905 Cliff Dr., Ste. F; (805) 690-2739; sbcornertap.com; @cornertapsb



Cristino’s Bakery: Tri-Tip Sandwich

Credit: George Yatchisin

“We really should do something about the name Cristino’s Bakery,” says owner Lorena Casas. “Maybe change it to ‘Bakery and Kitchen.’ ”

While it would be un-conchas-able (sorry!) to leave without one of the many mouthwatering Mexican pastries on display, this breakfast-lunch, takeout-only find tucked off Aero Camino Road near the airport cranks out delicious tamales, burritos, and this killer tri-tip sandwich. That’s their second most popular to last year’s Sando Week feature, the chicken chipotle.

Regularly $13.99 on the menu, what you get for a mere nine bucks bursts with pleasure, especially thanks to the richness of roasted tomatoes, red onions, and red peppers. The gooey melt of pepper Jack tries to hold everything together, but the piquant whole-grain Dijon mustard aioli does the opposite. Since Cristino’s is a bakery first, of course that ciabatta is made in-house daily (as is everything, actually). They also wisely cook the steak to medium, to make it easier to chew. All the flavors balance and complement each other precisely.

Be sure to buy some creamy horchata or exotic hibiscus to toast this woman-owned, eight-year-old business while having a perfect tri-tip picnic at Goleta Beach.

—George Yatchisin

Takeout only, while supplies last. 170 Aero Camino, Goleta; (805) 455-6900; cristinosbakery.com; @cristinosbakery



Crushcakes & Café: Fried Egg I’m in Love

Credit: Callie Fausey

“Fried egg I’m in love” … that’s how the song goes, right?

No? Whatever.

That’s how my sandwich went at Crushcakes. I was in love during our time together, however brief it may have been. ’Cause I scarfed it down. Could it have had something to do with it being my first meal of the day, at the totally reasonable hour of 1:30 in the afternoon? Jury’s out. Good thing the sandwich satisfies both breakfast and lunch cravings.

With the two runny, organic fried eggs and delicious chicken-apple-sage sausage, you get your breakfast kicks. But with the roasted red onions, parmesan cheese, pesto, and aioli smeared on grilled sourdough, you get that lunchtime feeling.

The sandwich — which almost necessitates the use of fork and knife, due to all the gooey-ness — has a delightfully soft texture and a harmonious mix of flavors. If anything, I just wish I’d asked for extra sausage — it was really good. —Callie Fausey

1315 Anacapa St., (805) 963-9353; 5392 Hollister Ave., (805) 845-2780; crushcakes.com; @crushcakescafe



Dave’s Dogs: Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Credit: Terry Ortega



Bring an appetite to Dave’s Dogs, the small but powerful restaurant in the Turnpike Shopping Center. Case in point: this sandwich, in which a deep-fried chicken strip gets topped with melted Jack cheese, bacon, and jalapeños, seasoned with a chipotle aioli sauce (not too hot), and served on grilled sourdough.

The first thing I noticed was the magic of how the aioli sauce starts off savory, then magically turns sweet. Usually, I don’t like more than one meat in a dish or meal, but the bacon was just crispy and flavorful enough to not overpower the crispy chicken. It’s all held together by the melted cheese, making it perfect for eating at picnics or in the car. But if you do eat in, stop by the big jug of hand sanitizer on the counter to clean up before heading out. —Terry Ortega

149 S. Turnpike Rd.; davesdogs805.com; @davesdogs805



Dutch Garden: Reuben Sandwich

Credit: Nick Welsh

The Reuben Sandwich is a gastro-erotic experience that teeters deliciously, if precariously, between solid state and semi-viscous. If the Reuben didn’t exist, God would have to invent it.

But as it happens, the sandwich — a thermonuclear meltdown of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, rye bread, and Russian dressing (or Thousand Island) — was simultaneously invented in Omaha and New York City by Jewish immigrants who created a culinary folk-art masterpiece that, ironically, defies the laws of kosher. In other words, it’s a quintessentially American invention.

While the Reuben served up at the Dutch Garden is more petite and precise than gloppier versions that achieve such celestially sloppy high notes, it’s still a hearty delight. It opts for pastrami over corned beef (a common modern alternative), and then the usual stars of Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing grace a grilled rye stage.

Truly an oasis in space and time, “The Dutch” is an experience unto itself and not to be missed. The beer selection is old-school awesome, and the sandwich comes with two signature sides of mustard, both of which are great. The horseradish is so fresh and potent that the fumes alone will perforate your lungs. But it’s so tasty and flavorful, you will have to go back for more. —Nick Welsh

4203 State St.; dutchgardenrestaurant.com; @dutchgardensb



Etty’s Jewish Deli & Bakery: The Hochman Hottie Pastrami

Credit: George Yatchisin

This nod to the classic Reuben — my word count won’t let me delve into the passionate debate between corned beef and pastrami — exemplifies the notion that simple can be simply delicious. As long as you have the ingredients to pull it off, and Etty’s astoundingly does, starting with the pastrami: briny, peppery, fatty, and tender, piled high but not too high — you won’t have to dislocate your jaw to chomp the sando. A simple slather of Russian dressing. A layer of crunchy kraut. And then rye bread, baked in-house, arrived at after many test runs, that makes a Jersey boy like me nostalgic for the East Coast of my youth.

The special is just a half sandwich (that of course comes with a dill spear — this is a deli), but it’s plenty filling and gives you a chance to choose a side, from slaw to potato salad to a delish veggie matzo-ball soup. Or go for scrumptious cookies like rugelach or mandelbrot. Did you know Etty’s baker holds the same job at Lucky’s?

And for a bit of local lore: The Hochman Hottie Pastrami is named for Daniel Hochman of the Girsh-Hochman family (yes, as in Girsh Park). —George Yatchisin

Dine-in only, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 524 Chapala St.; jewishsantabarbara.org/deli; @ettysdeli



Fresco at the Market: The Grinder

Credit: Leslie Dinaberg

While Tony Soprano’s classic deli sandwich doesn’t have arugula, The Grinder from Fresco at the Market definitely fits the Italian flavor profile to a T!

To be clear, there are no ladylike bites to be had with this big, meaty sandwich. But it’s well worth the mess to savor how perfectly the green olives, pepperoncini, and roasted red pepper — chopped together in a chunky bruschetta style — play with the tomatoes, red onion, salami, ham, mortadella, and provolone. That’s all pulled together with Italian dressing on a Bolillo roll.

The Italian flavors are iconic, but what really makes The Grinder a cut above is the exceptionally well-done bread; it’s substantial enough to handle the fillings, but light enough to bite into easily, which is not an easy feat. The Grinder can be served hot or cold, and I elected for hot, which made the slightly melted cheese all the more delightful.

As Tony would say, “Buon appetito.” —Leslie Dinaberg

Dine-in only, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; 38 W. Victoria St.; fresco-sb.com; @fresco-sb



Gino’s Sicilian Express: Meatball Panini

Credit: Marianne Partridge

Gino’s Sicilian Express on West Figueroa is one of last great hole-in-the-wall restaurants left in Santa Barbara. Not only do they make fantastic pizzas, but their traditional Sicilian paninis are delicious. Take this week’s meatball panini, the dough baked to a perfect crisp in the hot-fired pizza oven and filled with all-beef meatball, oozing mozzarella, and generous dollops of marinara sauce. It’s my favorite.

Opened in 1997 by Sicilian baker Gino Milano, the restaurant continues to follow its authentic recipes, using all fresh produce, preparing their pizza dough from scratch every morning, and always using fresh, never-frozen meats. But one of its greatest gifts to Santa Barbara is its welcoming neighborhood vibe with its red-checkered tablecloths and photos of famous Italians on the walls. Kids whose parents used to bring the family in for pizza now work there, serving and delivering lunches and dinners all over town.

When Milano returned to Sicily a few years ago, the tiny restaurant was bought by Loren Manser, its first employee. The small staff includes Julia Brown — known by regulars as the “Pizza Lady” but who I call the “Lady of the House” — who has worked on and off at Gino’s for 20 years. She even built their distinctive front windows. Together, this team greets regular customers by name and welcomes newcomers like long-lost relatives.

It’s a Santa Barbara classic. And the fact that it’s open until 9 p.m. every night is a great plus, too. —Marianne Partridge

12 W. Figueroa St.; ginospizzapies.com; @ginossicilian



Goodland Waffles & Melts: The Wake & Bacon Melt

Credit: Erin Lynch

Introducing The Wake & Bacon, a Goodland Waffles & Melts specialty sandwich crafted exclusively for Sandwich Week. This unique creation starts with thick, grilled Texas toast, providing a warm and hearty base. Inside, you’ll find fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheddar Jack cheese, crispy bacon, and fresh scallions, all layered to perfection.

What truly sets The Wake & Bacon apart is its signature house-made peach chipotle cream cheese, made with peaches sourced directly from the farmers’ market. The sweet peach chipotle mixed with savory bacon is a flavor combo that I’ll be craving constantly, even when the week is done.

Goodland’s home in the Mosaic Locale is a great place to slow down and enjoy your breakfast. I personally love to people-watch from the patio onto State Street while sipping on one of their specialty drinks. The Wake & Bacon is available for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to experience this delicious specialty. —Erin Lynch

1131 State St.; goodlandwaffles.com; @goodlandwafflesandmelts



Haas’s Fine Ice Cream: Haas’s Ice Cream Sandwich

Credit: Courtesy



If you’re like me, you’ll still have room for some dessert after all these sandwiches.

This year, Haas’s Fine Ice Cream is serving up their signature ice cream sandwich for all of us dessert lovers out there. You get a hefty scoop of ice cream served between two warm, gooey chocolate chip cookies, which are freshly baked in-house. And the beauty of this sandwich offering is your choice of ice cream: whatever you want! Haas serves up 24 flavors of McConnell’s, so whether you’d like a scoop of triple chocolate, classic strawberry, or something new like banana and salted caramel, you can savor whatever flavor you’d like between two delicious cookies.

Haas’s Fine Ice Cream originally opened at Five Points on State Street in 1982 and was the flagship location for McConnell’s Ice Cream at the time. Manager Far Rahimian, who you might run into behind the counter, and his family helped open the McConnell’s shop on Mission and De la Vina, then sold it and reopened at their first location as Haas’s Fine Ice Cream last year.

Even better than being locally owned and operated, Haas’s is open late! You can grab your ice cream sandwiches until 11 p.m. all week, and up ’til midnight on Friday and Saturday. —Richelle Boyd

3987 State St., Ste. B; haasfineicecream.webzum.com; @haasicecream



Hook & Press: The GOAT

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Hook & Press, known for their inventive, gourmet doughnut creations, has got customers set for all their breakfast needs; this week, they are offering a deal on their popular egg sandwich, The GOAT.

This sandwich offers a pleasing medley of flavors and textures: Fluffy egg and bacon rest on top of a delightfully dense, golden buttermilk biscuit decorated with flaky salt. The bite of arugula seamlessly mixes with the sweetness of the house-made bourbon bacon jam and the airy, yet still rich, whipped goat cheese.

Those who may be averse to goat cheese, don’t be alarmed. Hook & Press’s whipped version puts its creaminess on full display and neutralizes some of the tang, highlighting all of the best features of the ingredient.

This elevated breakfast sammy is a great way for Sandwich Week goers to start their mornings, maybe complemented with a coffee and doughnut, on Hook and Press’s outside patio or in their lofted ceiling dining area, before making their way to enjoy State Street. —Elaine Sanders

8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 15 E. Figueroa St.; (805) 869-6635; hookandpressdonuts.com; @hookandpressdonuts



I.V. Deli Mart: Turkey Presto Avocado Sandwich

& Vegan Prime California Turkey Club

Credit: Haley Snyder

Ahh, to be back in Isla Vista. It’s definitely cleaner than when I lived here, and much more chill now that it’s summer and school is out. There’s only a smattering of leftover summer students walking, biking, and enjoying living in this walkable community.

I.V. Deli Mart is a beloved and reliable establishment, still offering something for everyone with vegan and gluten-free options and a parking lot that validates. Under new ownership, I.V. Deli looks the same from the outside, but inside, it’s much more modern, cleaner, and a bit more inviting.

Check it out while ordering the Turkey Presto Avocado Sandwich, which is served on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, mayo, and pesto. All the ingredients shine, but the standout is the pesto, based on a traditional recipe from Rome but with cashews that add a creamy richness.

Then there’s the Vegan Prime California Turkey Club, its roll filled with vegan bacon, vegan black pepper turkey, veganaise, mustard, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers, onion, lettuce, and pepperoncini pepper. If you’ve needed an excuse to get out to beautiful Isla Vista, this is the time. —Haley Snyder

6553 Pardall Rd., Isla Vista;(805) 562-8858; ivdelimart.com; @ivdelimart



J’s Hot Chicken: Mac Crack Sandwich

Credit: Terry Ortega

When I strolled into Dave’s Drip House, which doubles as the home for J’s Hot Chicken, I felt like I was walking into an old-timey ice-cream parlor. While creating my sandwich, Dedon the cook suggested that people should put on gloves before they pick it up. I laughed.

I’m not a good judge of hot, for mild is as hot as I go, but more adventurous customers can choose the spice level of their chicken tender, all the way up to inferno. The Mac Crack Sandwich puts that chicken choice on a split brioche bun the size of a hefty hedgehog, then dollops on the mac ’n’ cheese and house-made pink sauce, a bolder style of Thousand Island. Every mouthful tastes different, but if you could manage a bite containing all the ingredients, you’ll experience an explosion of tastes and textures: the creamy mac ’n’ cheese, the sweet aioli, the crunch of the tender.

Just when I thought the sandwich was too salty, I realized it was the taste of my tears falling onto this piece of heaven on bread. Dedon brought the container of napkins to my table, and I agreed: Gloves would have been a good idea. —Terry Ortega

199 S. Turnpike Rd., Ste. 104. (805) 869-2128; davesdriphouse.com; @davesdriphouse; @jshotchicken



Jonesy’s Fried Chicken: The J F C Original

Credit: Silas Fallstich



Soul food can be hard to find in Santa Barbara, but that’s exactly what I think of when I sink my teeth into a tender JFC Original from Jonesy’s Fried Chicken. Tucked into a nondescript shopping center off Orange Avenue in Old Town Goleta, this humble mom-and-pop shop is cranking out some of the best fast casual food in S.B.

Owned by seasoned chef Kyle Jones, whose culinary influences stretch from his Goleta dairymen ancestors to grandparents from Biloxi, Mississippi, Jonesy’s mixes the warmth of the South with the freshness Santa Barbarans crave, including organic Mary’s Chicken, farmers’ market produce, and house-made sauces. The service also sings with true hospitality. When I visited, Jones’s wife, Rose, was manning the register after a busy lunch rush, unfazed, with a radiant smile on her face and a genuine enthusiasm for all their goodies.

Their delectable JFC Original is a stunning combination of crispy, melt-in-your-mouth tender chicken breast, zesty JFC sauce, shaved iceberg, and dill pickle on a fluffy French bun. If you’re a condiment-lover, do not sleep on trying their barbecue sauces, and grab a heavenly ice cream sandwich for the full comfort treatment. —Rebecca Horrigan

Available Wed.-Sun. 282 Orange Ave., Goleta; (805) 571-7060; jonesysfriedchicken.com; @jonesysfriedchicken



Lighthouse Coffee: Breakfast Sandwich

Credit: Nick Welsh



Who knew? It turns out making a structurally sound sandwich is as much an engineering marvel as it is a gastronomic inspiration. Just ask Beth Flett, majordomo in chief at Lighthouse Coffee. With 25 years in the coffeehouse trenches, Flett figured out long ago that man cannot live on coffee alone. Or on pastries either, for that matter.

About 11 years ago, she and the Lighthouse enterprise began serving bona fide breakfast sandwiches. While not the towering edible edifices of Dagwood Bumstead fame, these are still substantial and serious undertakings. Tasty, too.

Imagine two scrambled eggs, three strips of bacon, one quarter of an avocado, a generous sprinkle of grated cheddar cheese, and a slice of tomato all squished between the two better halves of a lightly toasted English muffin. Adding to the squish factor is a dollop of mayo. All this is sprinkled with a light dusting of lemon pepper.

After much trial and error, Flett worked out all the kinks. Today, she could easily get hired by Caltrans to repair crumbling freeway overpasses. Except she happens to thrive on the spontaneous coffee-house camaraderie that tends to just happen among people who would otherwise remain strangers. And, oh yeah, the sandwiches are really good. —Nick Welsh

1819 Cliff Dr., Ste. C; 711 Chapala St.; 401 E. Haley St.; 199 S. Turnpike Rd., Ste. 101, Goleta; 5696 Calle Real, Goleta; Lighthousecoffeesb.com; @lighthousecoffeesb



Mesa Burger: Honey Spicy BBQ Crispy Sandwich

Credit: Tiana Molony

Excitement swirled through Mesa Burger, with nearly every television tuned to a World Cup match when I went in to try their Honey Spicy BBQ Crispy Sandwich.

The sandwich is sweet, smoky, and crunchy, delivering a lot of flavor. Fried chicken is stacked on a toasted brioche bun with spicy honey-garlic barbecue sauce, mustard aioli, pickles, shredded lettuce, and blue cheese, which cuts through the sweetness with a sharp, tangy bite. The sandwich can also be ordered with Mesa Burger’s vegan fried chicken and a vegan wheat bun. Bring napkins — this one runs messy.

As I sat eating my sandwich and wiping my mouth after almost every bite, my attention kept drifting to one of the screens showing a soccer match. I am not a soccer fan, and I cannot say for certain exactly who was playing, but somewhere between bites of my Honey Spicy BBQ sandwich, I realized I was actually watching the game. —Tiana Molony

315 Meigs Rd.; mesaburger.com; @mesaburger



Mission City Sandwich Shop: “My Name Is Jeff”

& “The Other Whispers”

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

When I ask Mission City Sandwich Shop co-owner Paige Simandle for the eatery’s secret to success, she points to her husband, Nate, who’s making my sandwich with the meticulous focus of a bomb technician.

Nate’s thoughtful curation of ingredients makes each of their clever creations shine. Most sport names that are comical nods to 1980s and ’90s pop culture, and it’s that combination of hard work and whimsy that makes this chef such a diamond in the deli scene.

In the spirit of innovation, Nate created two new specials. The My Name Is Jeff alludes to a scene from 21 Jump Street, and plays out the fun with its delightful mix of roasted chicken, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, Duke’s mayo, street-corn relish, avocado, iceberg, and cilantro nestled in a toasted Dutch Crunch roll. It’s ready for dunking in a drinkably good smoky and spicy guajillo and chipotle chili broth.

Then the Whispers throws it back to a character from Scorsese’s The Irishman. In this delicacy, roasted turkey, salami, Mama Lil’s pepper muffuletta salad, red onion, shredded romaine, parm and peppercorn dressing, and pesto unite in a toasted Dutch Crunch Roll.

Come Sandwich Week, folks will be more than whispering about these delicious offerings, so get ’em while they last! —Rebecca Horrigan

1826 Cliff Dr., Ste. A; missioncitysandwichshop.com; @missioncity_sandwichshop



Natural Café: Portobello Sandwich

Credit: Tyler Hayden



Whether you’re a dedicated vegetarian or simply looking for a satisfying bite, Natural Café’s Portobello Sandwich is a standout that delivers freshness, depth of flavor, and down-home comfort in the effortless way the restaurant is known for.

Built around marinated portobello mushroom that’s thinly sliced but still toothsome, the sandwich delivers a savory, smoky char from the grill. Melted Jack cheese adds a creamy layer that pairs nicely with the sweetness of the grilled onions, while fresh tomato and crunchy sprouts deliver a punch of brightness and texture. The herbaceous combo of pesto and garlic mayo elevates the package without overwhelming it, and the hearty nine-grain bread is sturdy enough to contain the juicy mushroom and generous toppings.

All in all, the Portobello Sandwich is one of those meals that strikes the ideal balance between wholesome and indulgent, without the meat. As an avowed carnivore who probably eats too much animal protein, I walked away from my empty plate satiated and legitimately curious about the other tasty veggie options out there. —Tyler Hayden

361 Hitchcock Wy.; 6990 Marketplace Dr., Goleta; thenaturalcafe.com; @thenaturalcafe_official



Noe’s Café S.B.: Tri-Tip, Tuna Melt, Chicken Pesto, Chicken BLT, Veggie

From left: Chicken, Tri-tip, and Tuna from Noe’s | Credit: Matt Kettmann



The uninterrupted views of the County Courthouse from a shady seat on the patio is all the reason you need to grab a bite at Noe’s Café, which took over this iconic Anapamu Street location last November. The sister to the original Noe’s in Oak View by Ojai, the cafe is owned by Noe Castro but mostly run by his brother, Rene Herrera, who’s worked in the food industry since moving to town four decades ago and now lives just six blocks away. He ran the Big Bull Café on Chapala years ago, or you may remember his Bombazo Burritos from Burrito Week 2023.

They’re serving five different sandwiches, all more than double the price usually. There’s the classic tuna melt with Jack cheese on grilled sourdough; the herby chicken pesto with arugula, onion, and Jack on ciabatta; the smoky chicken BLT with cheddar and chipotle aioli on ciabatta; the hearty tri-tip with grilled onions, green chiles, lettuce, and Jack on a French roll; and the veggie, with zucchini, bell pepper, grilled onions, avocado, Jack cheese, and pesto sauce on sourdough. Enjoy on that patio or at the horseshoe bar — both of which have TVs for watching the World Cup — or relax in the large dining room instead. —Matt Kettmann

129 E. Anapamu St.; noescafesb.com; @noescafesb



Norton’s Pastrami & Deli: “The Best” Hot Ham & Swiss

Credit: Courtesy

“Everyone knows us for our great pastrami, so I wanted to get people to try out one of our lighter sandwiches you can eat every day,” said Norton’s Pastrami & Deli owner Filippo Giordano of his Sandwich Week 2026 pick. That would be the “The Best” Hot Ham & Swiss — slightly lighter fare than their also delicious pastrami and corned beef offerings — which adds a unique twist by adding a bit of a savory pucker to the sweet gooey comfort food of ham and Swiss.

The Norton’s team tops the traditional melted ham and Swiss with homemade chipotle mayo, fresh tomatoes, and an excellent homemade coleslaw — with just the right combo of crunchiness, sweetness, and tanginess to make the whole sandwich sing. Authentic, New York–style deli pickles come on the side of Norton’s sandos.

This is the kind of city-smart deli that Harry and Sally (a k a Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal) would be quite at home in, and Norton’s friendly, shared-table-style service makes it an easy stop for a quick lunch, even when it’s busy. —Leslie Dinaberg

Not available on Grubhub. 18 W. Figueroa St.; nortonsdeli.com;@nortonsdeli



Panino: #10 Roast Chicken & #22 Panino Caprese

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

“We legitimately enjoy being part of the community,” owner Ashley Benson shared about her 30-plus-year-old family-run business. And it’s true — I can’t think of getting a sandwich in Santa Barbara without my heartstrings pulling me toward Panino.

Benson’s mother-in-law was an incredible home cook and started the business in the ’90s when her kids left for school. Hearing this backstory reminded me why I order my favorite Turkey and Brie, for it feels like a creation from my own mom or aunt’s kitchen, lovingly prepared, tried and true, special, yet never overdone. They’ve never even changed the menu, and their loyal customer base wouldn’t have it any other way.

In the spirit of summer, they’re offering two tomato-themed sandwiches. The first is their mouthwatering Roasted Chicken with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Provolone (#10), a hearty combination that also includes red onion, greens, honey mustard, and mayo on your choice of sourdough, focaccia, baguette, or multi-grain sourdough. The chicken is always shockingly tender.

For vegetarians or those who just love a garden-fresh sandwich with an Italian twist, they’re serving up the Panino Caprese (#22): a combination of fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, greens, sweet-as-candy tomatoes, and basil.

For a taste of a true hometown staple, head to Panino, where the love is palpable and the menu is just how you remembered it. —Rebecca Horrigan

Available at locations in S.B., Montecito, Goleta, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang; eatpanino.com; @eatpanino



The Patio Café: Chicken Wrapped Nugget & The Torta

Chicken Wrapped Nugget (left) and torta from The Patio | Credit: Josef Woodard



Now that upper De la Vina Street is a veritable hot spot, more attention and appetite-sating efforts have rightly been directed to the restaurant known as The Patio Café, just a few stops down from Trader Joe’s. A spot formerly the home of Mike’s Place and Steve’s Patio Café was taken over and remodeled in 2017 by new owner Rosalinda “Rosie” Monrroy, whose diverse menu features Mexican food blended with “American” (a k a North American) fare.

That border-crossing tendency is neatly encapsulated in the restaurant’s Chicken Wrapped Nugget. Existing somewhere between wrap and burrito, its chicken nuggets are swaddled in sriracha for a distinctively tangy kick, with guac, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato wrapped rather than folded into a flour tortilla. You’re not sure what to call it, but the combined flavors speak for themselves.

In a town rich in Mexican food, and many a torta option, The Patio’s model, called simply “The Torta,” stands apart. It’s served open-faced, and Louisiana sausage is the protein of choice — ushing in a whiff of N’Awlins essence — with pico de gallo and queso fresco affirming its Mexican heritage, and topped with a sashaying flourish of sour cream on top. Bonne temps rouler meets ¡Que empiece la fiesta!, right there on De la Vina. —Josef Woodard

Dine-in only. 3007 De la Vina St; (805) 687-3663; thepatiocafesb.com; @thepatiocafesantabarbara



Poké House: Spicy Salmon Sammich

Credit: Ryan Mai



I love the poke bowls from Poké House. I’m a regular, even if the employees don’t recognize me yet (I mostly order it on Uber Eats).

And, luckily for me, Poké House’s Spicy Salmon Sammich is basically a poke bowl in sandwich form — or as close to a sandwich as you can get, with crispy nori and sushi rice for the “bread.”

It’s a light, fresh lunch that will leave you feeling satisfied. A big ol’ scoop of spicy miso-marinated salmon is layered between the slices of nori and sushi rice “buns,” then topped with mixed greens, cucumber, and grape tomatoes, finished with a sprinkle of furikake and their signature sriracha aioli.

It’s adorable, too, kind of like an onigiri but with more bells and whistles. It’s got just enough a kick to leave the feeling on your tongue, uplifted by the garden-meets-the-sea flavors of a classic Hawaiian poke bowl. —Callie Fausey

11 a.m.-8 p.m.; 811 State St., Ste. D; poke.house; @poke.house



‘Que by Whiskey ‘N Rye: Carolina Pulled Pork Sando

Credit: Meghan Clark Tiernan



Around these parts, we’re not used to much more than Santa Maria–style barbecue, but ‘Que, Whiskey ‘N Rye’s fast-casual storefront in the Public Market is trying to change that.

Their Carolina Pulled Pork is a sando that epitomizes East Carolina eats (owner Don Conner describes it as “Carolina Gold”): a little mustard tang, a little sweet, without an overwhelming tomato sauce. The pork is hickory-smoked overnight for that satisfying soft pull, making their merch’s “Don’t need no teeth to eat my beef” apply perfectly here.

Like any true barbecue, the sandwich is topped with crunchy coleslaw — this one featuring hints of dill — and some tangy pickled red onions, all placed between a soft potato bun. It’s a meat-heavy “sando,” as it’s called, behind the team that has a location in Solvang and is set to open their second brick-and-mortar in Goleta soon.

The thing is messy, so make sure you grab extra towelettes, especially if you’re planning to stick around to watch a World Cup match or two at the market. —Meaghan Clark Tiernan

Dine-in and to-go if ordered on-site. 38 W. Victoria St., #108; quesmokeshack.com; instagram.com/quesmokeshack



Rinkside Café @ Ice in Paradise: Firecracker Bánh Mì

Credit: Erin Lynch

Turn up the heat with Rinkside Café’s Firecracker Bánh Mì. Built on a toasted baguette, this flavor-packed sandwich features Rinkside’s signature Firecracker Sauce — a Szechuan-like hot honey — paired with creamy sriracha mayo, cucumber, jalapeño, scallions, and a fresh mix of cilantro, basil, and mint. Tangy pickled daikon radish and carrots add the perfect crunch and balance. Choose between juicy hard-seared chicken thighs or crispy air-fried tofu, but you can’t go wrong with either.

Located inside Ice in Paradise, Rinkside Café is the perfect spot to refuel after a skate session or catch the excitement of the World Cup with friends. Manager Mysael Val Valerdi and SBCC-trained chef Sean Bentley continually pump out interesting and satisfying eats, and they always raise the bar when they participate in one of the Indy’s many food weeks. So, whether you’re hitting the ice or cheering from the sports bar, the Firecracker Bánh Mì should be on your Sandwich Week list. —Erin Lynch

6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta; iceinparadise.org; @rinksidecafe



S.B. Fish Market Goleta: Tuna Salad Sandwich

Credit: Meghan Clark Tiernan



For whatever reason, tuna has long gotten a bad rap. But the stunning and elevated tuna salad sandwich at the Santa Barbara Fish Market in Goleta is like a golden ray of sunshine on a June gloom day (as we said last year, this is not your mother’s tuna sandwich).

Butter lettuce, in-house cured tomatoes, Dijon aioli, and dill pickles fill a small portion of the hefty ’wich, which offers layers upon layers of tuna nuance I didn’t know could exist with a salad like this. The team creates their version of the diner-style classic with jalapeño, green onion, Castelvetrano olives, and lots of mayo. I’m a mayo gal, so this was all right by me. The sourdough, brought in from Los Angeles’s Breadbar, is toasted to a warm golden hue featuring a buttery hint à la lobster roll.

The Sandwich Week hit is basically the confit tuna melt on the regular menu, without the cheese. Jump in while it lasts. —Meaghan Clark Tiernan

7127 Hollister Ave., Ste. 18; sbfish.com; @sbfish



S.B. Pizza House: The Rincon, The Shoreline Beach,

The Butterfly, The Refugio

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Locals don’t spend tons of time on the 500 block of State Street these days, but the calm, comforting oasis that is the Santa Barbara Pizza House offers easy reasons to return. There’s ample free parking out back off of Fig Avenue, plus a wide-open patio shaded by leafy trees. Then there’s the menu developed by Erin Khodabandehlou, who’s proud to serve S.B.’s only Chicago-style deep-dish pizza.

Sandwiches occupy much of the menu, including pizza dough-based panuozzos such as The Rincon, in which house-made Nonna’s meatballs are sauced in marinara and topped with melted mozzarella and fresh basil — just one of four sandos featured this week. The rest of the lineup, which are all served on focaccia baked fresh every day, includes The Shoreline, with chicken, mozzarella, romaine, and Caesar dressing; The Butterfly, a veggie option with eggplant dip, roasted red pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, mozza, mixed greens, and balsamic; and The Refugio, whose pesto, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing pair particularly well with the soft, absorbent focaccia. All come with a small Caesar salad.

But act fast, as the bread is all baked in-house daily, which means it could run out. —Matt Kettmann

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (while the bread lasts). 515 State St.; sbpizzahouse.com; @sbpizzahouse



Shalhoob’s: Fried Chicken Sandwich

Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Tender chicken breast hand battered and fried, topped with honey poppyseed slaw, bread ’n’ butter pickles and jalapeños, drizzled with hot honey and sandwiched between a brioche bun.

Santa Barbarans know the Shalhoob family name. The family had already been making its own beef jerky for generations before Jerry Shalhoob opened up his own one-man butcher shop in 1973. Since then, that butcher shop has expanded under three generations of Shalhoobs, with Jerry passing on the company to his son John, who serves as president today.

Nowadays, it’s the next generation — John’s son LJ and daughter Leeandra — running the show. That now includes the über-popular Funk Zone Patio and Magnolia Shopping Center locations.

Shalhoob’s Fried Chicken Sandwich is proof of the company’s attention to detail. The house-cut white chicken breast is run through a special meat tenderizer machine that flattens each piece, giving it a ridged texture that locks onto the batter and creates a crispy flavorful bite.

When the chicken is pulled from the fryer, it’s drizzled with hot honey and stacked on a locally made brioche bun under a sweet poppy-seed slaw, tangy bread ’n’ butter pickles, and a few surprise slices of jalapeño. It’s a beautiful sandwich, balanced between spicy, savory, crunchy, and sweet, with just enough of a kick to require a cold beverage nearby.

“Everything you need is in there,” Leeandra Shalhoob explained. “There’s just so many flavors going on in that thing, it’s crazy.” —Ryan P. Cruz

220 Gray Ave.; 5112 Hollister Ave., Goleta; shalhoob.com; @shalhoobmeatco



South Coast Deli: The Summer Abroad

Credit: Tiana Molony

I love kale, and I definitely love sandwiches. But until I tried South Coast Deli’s Summer Abroad, I never experienced the two together in quite this way — and now I have a new craving that only this specific sandwich seems to satisfy.

The sandwich leans into Mediterranean-inspired flavors in a hearty seasonal build. House-roasted pork loin is layered with artichoke and roasted-garlic crema, mayo, marinated roasted peppers and onions, and kale tossed in the deli’s garlic dressing, then finished with Pecorino cheese. Rich but bright, it balances savory pork with tangy vegetables and creamy spreads for a layered bite that feels substantial without being heavy.

I always say one of the best things about a South Coast Deli sandwich — despite how packed with flavor they are — is that you’re almost guaranteed leftovers, unless, of course, your fiancé gets to them first, as mine swiftly did when I brought this one home. —Tiana Molony

Must order in-store. 185 S. Patterson Ave., Goleta; 10 E. Carrillo St.; 3534 State St.; 205 Santa Barbara St.; southcoastdeli.com; @southcoastdeli



Valentino’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza: The Tyler, Veggie Sub, and Italian Sub

From left: the Italian, veggie, and Tyler sandwiches from Valentino’s | Credit: Haley Snyder



Valentino’s is a small place with big family energy. In the cozy Nogal Plaza on Hollister Avenue, this pizza and sub shop has been open since 1982. Cozy, inviting, and friendly, they also serve superb sub sandwiches, which are served on bread baked locally and full of the freshest ingredients — a promise they’ve delivered on for 44 years.

The Tyler is a popular sub with diced chicken breast, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella, parmesan, ranch dressing, avocado, and lettuce. The jalapeño kick is cooled down by the ranch and avo, balancing the rich chicken, melted cheese, and a crispy bacon on a soft warm French roll. It’s hot, refreshing, zesty but crisp.

The Veggie, meanwhile, is not to be underestimated. The tomato, onion, pickle, cucumber, zucchini, mushrooms, black olives, and lettuce are lightly dressed with an Italian vinaigrette and packed between sliced provolone and shredded mozzarella. There’s also mayo and mustard, and tangy homemade marinated red onions that add a much-appreciated punch.

The Italian is a classic sub with provolone cheese, sliced tomatoes and onions, capicola ham, cotto salami, hard dry salami, and lettuce, topped with shredded mozza, pepperoncinis, and Italian dressing. Just like the veggie, it packs a lot of flavor wrapped in a soft fresh sub roll. —Haley Snyder

4421 Hollister Ave.; valspizza.com; @Valentinos_sb



Validation Ale: Gochujang Fried Chicken

Credit: Christina McDermott

Why settle for sweet or savory when you can have both?

With chicken thigh perfectly fried and coated in tangy gochujang sauce and topped with fresh, crisp coleslaw, Validation Ale’s entry to this year’s Sandwich Week hits those cravings in one bite. Gochujang, or Korean red chili paste (think of it as a cousin of ketchup), is both spicy and sweet. The fried chicken base complements tangy vegetables marinated in rice vinegar and fresh cilantro. Don’t forget the briny-spicy pickles on top. (Fun fact: Validation Ale brines the fried chicken in its pickle juice.)

This year’s sandwich is last year’s fan favorite, said manager Kaity Dean. The four-year-old brewery put forward two sandwiches in 2025 — one for their Funk Zone location and one for their Uptown spot. Each complemented their respective local’s beer offerings, but the gochujang sando was validated (pun intended) as top sando overall.

Speaking of fans … come down to Validation Ale’s sunny Funk Zone patio or gather at its uptown location to watch the World Cup with friends and cheer between bites. Grab a beer: Validation recommends a cold IPA or a Czech lager to wash it all down. —Christina McDermott

102 E. Yanonali St.; 2840 De la Vina St.; validationale.com; @validationale



Yellow Belly: Chipotle Chicken Tinga Sammie

Credit: Jean Yamamura

Yellow Belly’s tap room was shadowy and chill, a soccer green on screens, beer pulls behind the bar. Outside in the sunshine, pink roses decorated a party’s tabletops while dogs panted below. A slow Saturday in Santa Barbara, where all the hustle was behind the scenes.

Chef Graig Polacco pulled together a slow-cooked chicken tinga for a late-afternoon tasting of the off-menu dish. The traditional Mexican recipe originated in Puebla, where it’s served on a tostada. For Sandwich Week, it’s served on a toasty brioche bun.

It held up well, ideal for soaking up the light bite of the chipotle sauce. Iceberg lettuce delivered crunch paired with the creamy textures of avocado, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. It made a savory and tender sandwich that went down easy. A pint of Pliny the Elder did too. —Jean Yamamura

Dine-in only. 2611 De la Vina St.; yellowbellytap.com; @yellowbellytap