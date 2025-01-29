Santa Barbara Wedding Resource Guide 2025
Listings for Officiants, Planners,
Photographers, Venues, and More
By Terry Ortega | January 30, 2025
Read more of our 2025 Wedding Guide here.
Venues
Officiants
Musicians/DeeJays
Photographers
Consultants/Planners
Event Design and Rentals
Catering
Cakes/Bakeries
Flowers
Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair
Services
Transportation
Experiences
Look for information on how to be listed in next year’s guide in our paper and online in early January 2026.
Listings are user submitted and do not automatically roll over from the previous year without verification.
VENUES
A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden
Garden: Capacity 50.
Los Olivos and Laguna sts. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
The Anchor Rose
Portside Patio: Capacity 70 seated. Capacity 80 cocktail style.
Starboard Patio: Capacity 65 seated. Capacity 80 cocktail style.
Lower Patio: Capacity 80 seated. Capacity 100 cocktail style.
Upstairs Buyout: Capacity 175 seated. Capacity 220 cocktail style.
Downstairs Buyout: Capacity 140 seated. Capacity 200 cocktail style.
113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180. (805) 770-5069.
leilani@theanchorrose.com
theanchorrose.com/weddings
Alice Keck Park
Memorial Garden
Arbor: Capacity 150.
Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
The Arlington Theatre
Courtyard, paseo, lobby, lounge, marquee available. 1317 State St. (805) 963-9589.
Courtyard capacity 299.
arlingtonevents@metrotheatres.com
arlingtontheatresb.com
Bungalow 626
626 De la Vina St. (805) 708-6969.
Indoor and outdoor options. Capacity 10-65.
kara@creativeservicescatering.com
creativeservicescatering.com
Buttonwood Farm and Vineyard
Buttonwood Valley: Capacity 150.
Floral Garden: Capacity 150.
Lily Pad Pond: Capacity 50.
Hilltop Overlook: Capacity 30.
The Peach Orchard: Capacity 30.
1500 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang. (805) 688-3032.
sales@tmch.co
buttonwoodwinery.com
Cabrillo Pavilion
Seated: Capacity 215.
1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
CabrilloPavilion.SantaBarbaraCA.gov
Carousel House
Seated: Capacity 180.
223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarouselHouse
Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio
Seated: Capacity 50.
Standing: Capacity 200.
414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.
info@carrwinery.com
carrwinery.com
Carr Winery Santa Ynez
Tasting Room
Seated: Capacity 30.
Standing: Capacity 75.
3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.
info@carrwinery.com
carrwinery.com
Carrillo Ballroom
Seated: Capacity 300.
Cocktail style: Capacity 400.
100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarrilloBallroom
Casa Las Palmas
Seated: Capacity 65.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CasaLasPalmas
Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)
Great Meadow: Capacity 150.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hub
Indoor: Capacity 150 standing. Capacity 100 seated. 1219 State St. (805) 730-0202.
reserve@envirohubsb.org
envirohubsb.org
Drift
Venue, bar packages, light bites, accommodations, Dawn Café, and Dusk Bar.
Indoor: Capacity 70 seated.
Indoor/Outdoor: Capacity 100.
Standing Reception: Capacity 150+.
524 State St. Call (855) 721-2658.
awalstrum@tmch.co
drifthotels.co/santabarbara
East Beach (Outdoors)
Cabrillo West: Capacity 200.
Calle Puerto Vallarta: Capacity 300.
Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov
El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel
Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for various capacities.
800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.
privateevents.ele@belmond.com
belmond.com/elencanto
Elings Park Foundation
Godric Grove: Capacity 200.
Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.
1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.
dsouza@elingspark.org
elingspark.org
Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
The Garden: Capacity 80 seated.
Garden Terrace: Capacity 36 seated.
The Bargiel Patio: Capacity 50 seated.
2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. (805) 688-7788.
info@fessparker.com
fessparkerinn.com
Fess Parker Winery
Marcella’s Garden: Capacity 300.
Tent Pad: Capacity 225.
Rodney’s Vineyard: Capacity 150.
Barrel Room: Capacity 100.
Wine Club Patio: Capacity 100.
6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos. (805) 688-1545.
info@fessparker.com
fessparker.com/weddings
Franklin Neighborhood Center
Capacity 125.
1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FranklinCenter
Goleta Valley Historical Society
Stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House. Capacity 500. 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. (805) 770-0719.
karen@goletahistory.org
goletahistory.org/venue-rental
The Granada Theatre
Capacity 100-150.
1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.
info@granadasb.org
granadasb.org/renting-the-venue
La Mesa Park
Capacity 125.
295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
La Paloma Café
Full Bar Buyout: Capacity 40 seated.
Upper Deck Patio: Capacity 24 seated. Capacity 30 standing.
Anacapa Patio: Capacity 40 seated. Capacity 50 standing.
Full Patio Buyout: Capacity 65 seated. Capacity 100 standing.
Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.
702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.
events@lapalomasb.com
lapalomasb.com
The Lark
Full Restaurant: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.
Side Patio: Capacity 50 seated. Capacity 70 standing.
Private Dining Room: Capacity 50 seated.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.
events@thelarksb.com
thelarksb.com
Leadbetter Beach
Beach: Capacity 150.
Loma Alta and Shoreline drs. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Lilac Pâtisserie
Event Room: Capacity 40.
1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com
lilacpatisserie.com/weddings
Loquita
Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 115 seated. Capacity 175 standing.
Full Patio: Capacity 75 seated. Capacity 100 standing.
La Rambla: Capacity 45 seated. Capacity 50 standing.
Private Patio: Capacity 30 seated.
202 State St. (805) 880-3380.
events@loquitasb.com
loquitasb.com
Louise Lowry Davis Center
Capacity 114.
111 W. Victoria St. (805) 897-2566.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DavisCenter
MacKenzie Center
Capacity 70.
3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MacKenzieCenter
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
Rooftop/Sky Garden Area: Capacity 200.
Full Museum: Capacity 500.
125 State St. (805) 770-5007.
events@moxi.org
moxi.org/weddings
Night Lizard Brewing Company
Capacity total 150.
Tasting Room: Capacity 100.
Patio: Capacity 25.
Deck: Capacity 25.
607 State St. (805) 908-9681.
johnthenightlizard@gmail.com
nightlizardbrewingcompany.com
opal restaurant and bar
Wedding rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions.
Private Second Dining Room: Capacity 45-50 seated. Capacity 60 standing.
Main Dining Room: Capacity 70 seated. Capacity 80 standing.
Entire Restaurant: Capacity 110 seated. Capacity 125 standing.
1325 State St. (805) 966-9676.
richard@opalrestaurantandbar.com
opalrestaurantandbar.com
Ortega Welcome House
Capacity 50.
632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OrtegaWelcomeHouse
Palm Park Beach House
Seated: Capacity 100.
Cocktail style: Capacity 125.
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BeachHouse
Rancho San Julian
Private historic property for private events.
Capacity 200. 6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc.
info@theranchtable.com
theranchtable.com/collections/gatherings
The Red Piano
Bachelorette/bachelor, rehearsal, and pre- or post-wedding parties.
Indoor: Capacity 230.
Outdoor: Capacity 100.
519 State St. (805) 358-1439. Ages 21+.
jessica@theredpiano.com
theredpiano.com
Riviera Mansion
Outdoor Patio/Lawn: Capacity 180.
Indoor: Capacity 125.
1332 Santa Barbara St. (805) 884-8703.
christys@uclubsb.org
rivieramansionwedding.com
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.
Catering, spa packages, room blocks.
Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 1,250.
The Bluff: Capacity 300.
Rotunda Room: Capacity 200.
Terrace and lawns are also available.
8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 968-0100.
sbarz.leads@ritzcarlton.com
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santa-barbara
Saint Barbara Event Center
Ballroom, Patio, and Plaza packages.
Capacity 200.
1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492.
rentals@saintbarbara.net
saintbarbaraeventcenter.com
S.B. City College
Great Meadow: Capacity 4,000.
Winslow-Maxwell Overlook: Capacity 200.
Bagish Overlook: Capacity 75.
721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.
specialevents@sbcc.edu
sbcc.edu
S.B. County Courthouse
Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.
Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.
Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.
Giant Bird of Paradise Area: Capacity 50.
Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.
1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.
weddings@countyofsb.org
countyofsb.org/parks
S.B. Historical Museum
Courtyards: Capacity 2-500.
Covarrubias Adobe: Capacity 2-60.
136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.
rentals@sbhistorical.org
sbhistorical.org/venue-rental
S.B. Museum of Natural History
Fleischmann Auditorium: Cocktail: Capacity 300. Capacity 200 seated. Dinner/Dancing: Capacity 150.
Oak Grove: Ceremony & Cocktail Hour: Capacity 200.
Sprague Butterfly Pavilion Wedding Photo Session: Private photo session with your wedding party. Capacity 30.
2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.
sbnature.org/venue-rentals
sbnature.org/rentals
S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center
Indoors: Capacity 150.
Outdoors: Capacity 150.
211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.
sbnature.org/venue-rentals
sbnature.org/rentals
S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation
Presidio Chapel: Capacity 150 seated.
Presidio Orchard: Capacity 150 seated.
Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 140 seated.
Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250.
123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.
jordan@sbthp.org
sbthp.org/rentals
S.B. Woman’s Club
670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.
office@sbwomansclub.com
sbwomansclub.com
S.B. Zoo
Hilltop Reception: Capacity 1,000.
Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.
500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.
events@sbzoo.org
sbzoo.org/weddings-private-events
Shoreline Park
Capacity 125.
La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Standing Sun Wines
Capacity 100-300.
92 Second St., Ste. D, Buellton. (805) 691-9413.
john@standingsunwines.com
standingsunwines.com
Unity of S.B. Spiritual Community Center
Outdoor spaces available and officiants provided.
Sanctuary: Capacity 175 seated.
Chapel: Capacity 50 seated.
Courtyard: Capacity 200.
227 E. Arrellaga St. (805) 966-2239.
suzi@unitysb.org
unitysb.org/rent-our-space
Villa & Vine
Capacity 220.
(805) 450-1102.
info@villaandvineweddings.com
villaandvineweddings.com
Westside Neighborhood Center
Capacity 150.
423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideCenter
Whiskey Richards
Bachelorette/bachelor parties and wedding after-parties.
Capacity 225.
Outdoor Patio: Capacity 40.
435 State St. (818) 451-8206. Ages 21+.
sarah@whiskeyrichards.com
whiskeyrichards.com
Whispering Rose Ranch
Park Lawn: Ceremony Capacity 350+.
Barn: Reception Capacity 250.
Vista View: Ceremony Capacity 160.
901 E. Hwy. 246, Solvang. (805) 697-6984.
info@whisperingroseranchwedding.com
whisperingroseranchwedding.com
OFFICIANTS
Barbara Rose Sherman
Jewish, Buddhist, spiritual, civil union, elopement, interfaith ceremony. (818) 645-8178.
barbararosesherman@me.com
barbararoseweddings.com
Father Jerry Bellamy
Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths. (805) 687-4248.
jerry@bellamyservices.com
weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy
I Do Santa Barbara
Personally written ceremonies specializing in interfaith, same gender. All loves honored. (805) 895-7428.
momouse1@outlook.com
idosantabarbara.blogspot.com
Your Beautiful Wedding
Wedding ceremonies in Goleta, Solvang, and Santa Ynez. (805) 455-5205.
gaelkm@yahoo.com
facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray
Rev. Elvi of Magical Ministry
Your Imagination is the magic for your sacred vows and ceremony. Spiritual, religious, LGBTQ+. (805) 324-3455.
elvi@magicalministry.com
magicalministry.com/wedding-officiant
Rev. Dani Antman
Sacred and unique wedding ceremonies. (609) 306-8038.
dantman170@aol.com
daniantman.com/weddings
WEDDING WEAR
The Dress
Wedding gowns, accessories, alterations. 28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689.
jayna@thedressbride.com
thedressbride.com
MUSICIANS/DEEJAYS
Area 51
Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions. (805) 637-3632.
info@area51livemusic.com
area51livemusic.com
Brasscals
A 15+ member mobile street brass band: funk, jazz, klezmer, balkan, pop, and Latin. (562) 682-4911.
brasscals@riseup.net
brasscals.weebly.com
Bruce Goldish
Acoustic fingerstyle guitar. (805) 965-5559.
brucegoldish@gmail.com
brucegoldish.com
DJ Darla Bea
Winner of Best Event DJ award in S.B.
(Nine years in a row!) (805) 895-3400.
djdarlabea@gmail.com
djdarlabea.com
The Hoodlum Friends
Cover and dance band playing rock, alternative, pop, rock, folk rock, and surf. (805) 708-8303.
TheHoodlumFriends@gmail.com
thehoodlumfriends.com
Laurie Rasmussen, Harpist
Elegant harp music. (805) 320-9337.
laurieharp@gmail.com
laurierasmussen.com
Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara
Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros. (805) 455-3661.
mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Deejays, photo booths, and lighting. (805) 680-9187.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com
musicbybonnie.com
Nic & Joe
Vocalist Nicole Lvoff and guitarist Joe Woodard. Pop, standards, country, contemporary, and more.
(805) 895-9179.
nicole@nicolelvoff.com
householdink.com/nicandjoe
Requestline Mobile DJ Services
DJ/MC, sound, and lighting. (805) 705-5977.
djrichardgarcia@gmail.com
djrichardgarcia.com
PHOTOGRAPHERS
ByCherry Photography
(323) 377-2320.
cherry@bycherryphotography.com
bycherryphotography.com
Emily Hart-Roberts Photography
(805) 448-5487.
emilyhr@verizon.net
emilyhart-roberts.com
Kacie Jean Photography
(805) 705-6264.
info@kaciejean.com
kaciejeanphotography.com
Leslie Joy Photography
hello@lesliejoyphotography.com
lesliejoyphotography.com
Michelle Lauren Photography
(805) 448-2534.
michelle@michellelauren.com
michellelauren.com
Rewind Photography
(805) 768-4888.
matt@rewindphotography.com
rewindphotography.com
Veils & Tails Photography
kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com
veilsandtailsphoto.com
Willa Kveta Photography
(805) 633-4633.
magic@willakveta.com
willakveta.com
CONSULTANTS/PLANNERS
Alana Rae Events
Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 621-3328.
alana@alanaraeevents.com
alanaraeevents.com
Alegria by Design
Full-service planning, coordination, and event design.
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@alegriabydesign.com
alegriabydesign.com
Bright Young Things Events
Month-of-wedding, partial, and full-service planning.
info@brightyoungthingsevents.com
brightyoungthingsevents.com
Coastal Rose Events
Full service, partial planning, month of, micro-weddings/elopements.
details@coastalroseevents.com
coastalroseevents.com
Gatherings for Good Events
Wedding and event planning, design, and coordination services. (805) 399-2585.
brenda@gatheringsforgood.com
gatheringsforgood.com
Joyan Design
Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 242-1142.
hello@joyandesign.com
joyandesign.com
LaFleur Weddings & Events
Uniquely curated weddings and events designed with style and grace.
(805) 350-3281.
jill@lafleurweddings.com
lafleurweddings.com
Once in a Lifetime
Follow the client’s vision and create seamless timelines. For brides on a budget, too. (805) 453-6172.
sbonceinalifetime@gmail.com
sbonceinalifetime.com
Onyx and Redwood
Wedding and event planning and design. (805) 335-1598.
hello@onyxandredwood.com
onyxandredwood.com
Our Society’s Events
Full-service planning and design tailored for the Romance of the Century. 1187 Coast Village Rd., Ste. 1, Montecito. (805) 869-1793.
Admin@OurSocietysEvents.com
OurSocietysEvents.com
S.B. Elopement
Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events. 1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@sbelopement.com
sbelopement.com
S.B. Wedding Style
Providing resources for planning, catering, venues, photographers, transportation, music, planners, and more. (805) 895-3402.
info@santabarbarawedding.com
santabarbarawedding.com
S.B. Weddings
Wedding officiant, non-denominational, denominational, LGBTQ+. (805) 291-2130.
sbcaliweddings@gmail.com
tinyurl.com/SB-Weddings
Weddings with Angie
Full-service event planning, coordination, and consulting. (805) 705-5232.
angie@weddingswithangie.com
weddingswithangie.com
Wild Heart Events
(805) 252-7566.
EVENT DESIGN, RENTALS
All Heart Rentals
Specialty event rentals. 1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.
allheartrentals@gmail.com
allheartrentals.com
Bella Vista Designs, Inc.
Event design, lighting, audio, and visual. 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Ste. 9. (805) 966-9616. mail@bellavistadesigns.com
bellavistadesigns.com
Islay Events
Design service and rentals for lighting, string lights, sound, video, staging, and power. (805) 202-5510.
1020 Cindy Ln., Unit 5.
jeremyc@islayevents.com
islayevents.com
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Photo booths and lighting. (805) 680-9187.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com
musicbybonnie.com
The Tent Merchant
S.B.’s premiere event rental company. (805) 963-6064. 436 E. Gutierrez St., Unit B.
info@TheTentMerchant.com
TheTentMerchant.com
Town & Country Event Rentals
3905 State St., Ste. 5. (805) 770-3300.
amartin@townandcountry.com
townandcountry.com
CATERING
Catering Connection
512 Laguna St., Ste. A. (805) 566-1822.
events@cateringconnect.com
cateringconnect.com
Creative Services Catering
Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com
creativeservicescatering.com
Lorraine Lim Catering, Inc.
(805) 646-2200.
lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com
lorrainelimcatering.com
Maíz Picante Taqueria
2714 De la Vina St. (805) 696-0777.
info@maizpicante.com
maizpicante.com
CAKES/BAKERIES
Cakes by Heather Ashley
Bespoke wedding cakes. (805) 699-6317.
heather@cakesbyheatherashley.com
cakesbyheatherashley.com
Jessica Foster Confections
Favors and dessert catering. (805) 637-6985.
info@jessicafosterconfections.com
jessicafosterconfections.com
Lilac Pâtisserie
Custom wedding cakes, sweetheart cakes, cupcakes, and treats. 1017 State St.
(805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com
lilacpatisserie.com/weddings
Lindsay’s Little Bakery
Custom curated dessert tables, stunning wedding cakes, and a mobile bakery trailer. (805) 696-2249.
lindsayslittlebakery@outlook.com
lindsayslittlebakery.com
FLOWERS
Alpha Floral
1810-A Cliff Dr. (805) 965-5165.
alphafloral@gmail.com
alphafloralsb.com
Blue Blossoms
(805) 689-8438.
store@blueblossoms.online
blueblossoms.online
ella & louie flowers
(805) 697-6080.
studio@ellaandlouie.com
ellaandlouie.com
The Village Gardener
(805) 745-1125.
villagegardener1@verizon.net
thevillagegardenersb.com
Westerlay Orchids
3504 Via Real, Carpinteria.
(805) 684-5411.
info@westerlay.com
westerlay.com
SALONS, SPAS, MAKEUP, AND HAIR
Carlyle Salon and Style Bar / the Corner Room
Private bridal suite in downtown S.B. Hair and makeup. (805) 963-8787.
350 Chapala St., Ste. 101.
weddings@carlylesalon.com
www.carlylesalon.com
Chi Beauty Artistry
Special occasion hair and makeup services. (805) 259-6302.
chibeautyartistry@gmail.com
chibeautyartistry.com
Dreamcatcher Artistry
Hair and makeup. (805) 453-5029.
info@dreamcatcherartistry.com
dreamcatcherartistry.com
Femme Fatale Beauty by Roxanna Bina
9 W. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5234.
roxybina@yahoo.com
femmefatalebeauty.us
Float Luxury Spa
18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.
info@floatluxuryspa.com
FloatLuxurySpa.com
Float Luxury Spa Beachfront
Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 884-8540.
info@floatluxuryspa.com
FloatLuxurySpaBeachfront.com
Nikki’s Salon
Non-toxic hair styling, blowouts, colors, and cuts for all genders. 1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 512-0334.
nikkireyward@gmail.com
Nikkis-salon.square.site
S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa
Bridal party and bachelorette massage and facials. (805) 284-9244.
mje@sbmobilespa.com
sbmobilespa.com
Soul Care Studio + Sauna
Private appointments or event buyouts for sauna, cold plunge, guided meditation, and halotherapy. 1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 869-2633.
soulcaresb@gmail.com
soulcaresb.com
TEAM Hair and Makeup Inc.
Hair, makeup, spray tans, blowouts, groom’s services. 3040 State St., Ste. E and G. (888) 338-8326.
info@teamhairandmakeup.com
teamhairandmakeup.com
SERVICES
County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder
Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.
Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250.
Clk-RecHelpdesk@countyofsb.org
sbcrecorder.com
The Eagle Inn
232 Natoma Ave. (805) 965-3586.
stay@theeagleinn.com
theeagleinn.com
Lilys Sewing
(805) 453-7101.
lilsss350@gmail.com
lilysewsalot.com
The Little Guest
On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events. (805) 708-4318.
thelittleguest@gmail.com
thelittleguest.com
Parasols in Paradise
Parasols and fans for your wedding. (805) 636-0439.
parasolsinparadise@gmail.com
parasolsinparadise.com
Riviera Towel Company
Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws. 17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.
info@rivieratowel.com
rivieratowel.com
Rock the Party
Curated cocktails from a unique mobile bar. (818) 451-8206.
rockthepartycali@gmail.com
rockthepartycali.com
TRANSPORTATION
A and J Limousine
Wedding day services: sedans, SUVs, Sprinter vans, “getaway” cars, and guest shuttles. 4067 State St. (805) 683-7772.
info@aandjlimousine.com
aandjlimousine.com
Bill’s Bus
Wedding charters and private events. (805) 284-BILL (2455).
billsbussb@gmail.com
bills-bus.com
EXPERIENCES
Candle Bar 111
Candle-pouring experiences: Hands-on workshops. Private events and parties.
111 Santa Barbara St., Ste. D.
hello@candlebar111.com
candlebar111.com
Free Walking Tour S.B.
Walking tours of Funk Zone, waterfront, and Old Town S.B. Tip-based.
(650) 576-4145.
john@freewalkingtoursb.com
freewalkingtoursb.com
Just 4 Fun Party Rentals
721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484 and (805) 564-0019.
sales@just4funpartyrentals.com
just4funpartyrentals.com
Sol Seek Yoga
Bachelorette and wedding weekend yoga packages (can include neighboring businesses). (805) 259-9070. 25 De la Guerra St.
