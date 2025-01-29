Return to top

Santa Barbara Wedding Resource Guide 2025

Listings for Officiants, Planners,

Photographers, Venues, and More

By Terry Ortega | January 30, 2025

Liliana, Randy, and their furry family | Credit: Rewind Photography

Venues

Officiants

Musicians/DeeJays

Photographers

Consultants/Planners

Event Design and Rentals

Catering

Cakes/Bakeries

Flowers

Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair

Services

Transportation

Experiences

Look for information on how to be listed in next year’s guide in our paper and online in early January 2026.

Listings are user submitted and do not automatically roll over from the previous year without verification.

VENUES

A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden

Garden: Capacity 50.

Los Olivos and Laguna sts. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

The Anchor Rose

Portside Patio: Capacity 70 seated. Capacity 80 cocktail style.

Starboard Patio: Capacity 65 seated. Capacity 80 cocktail style.

Lower Patio: Capacity 80 seated. Capacity 100 cocktail style.

Upstairs Buyout: Capacity 175 seated. Capacity 220 cocktail style.

Downstairs Buyout: Capacity 140 seated. Capacity 200 cocktail style.

113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180. (805) 770-5069.

leilani@theanchorrose.com

theanchorrose.com/weddings

Alice Keck Park

Memorial Garden

Arbor: Capacity 150.

Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

The Arlington Theatre

Courtyard, paseo, lobby, lounge, marquee available. 1317 State St. (805) 963-9589.

Courtyard capacity 299.

arlingtonevents@metrotheatres.com

arlingtontheatresb.com

Bungalow 626

626 De la Vina St. (805) 708-6969.

Indoor and outdoor options. Capacity 10-65.

kara@creativeservicescatering.com

creativeservicescatering.com

Buttonwood Farm and Vineyard

Buttonwood Valley: Capacity 150.

Floral Garden: Capacity 150.

Lily Pad Pond: Capacity 50.

Hilltop Overlook: Capacity 30.

The Peach Orchard: Capacity 30.

1500 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang. (805) 688-3032.

sales@tmch.co

buttonwoodwinery.com

Cabrillo Pavilion

Seated: Capacity 215.

1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

CabrilloPavilion.SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Carousel House

Seated: Capacity 180.

223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarouselHouse

Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio

Seated: Capacity 50.

Standing: Capacity 200.

414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.

info@carrwinery.com

carrwinery.com

Carr Winery Santa Ynez

Tasting Room

Seated: Capacity 30.

Standing: Capacity 75.

3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.

info@carrwinery.com

carrwinery.com

Carrillo Ballroom

Seated: Capacity 300.

Cocktail style: Capacity 400.

100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarrilloBallroom

Casa Las Palmas

Seated: Capacity 65.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CasaLasPalmas

Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)

Great Meadow: Capacity 150.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hub

Indoor: Capacity 150 standing. Capacity 100 seated. 1219 State St. (805) 730-0202.

reserve@envirohubsb.org

envirohubsb.org

Drift

Venue, bar packages, light bites, accommodations, Dawn Café, and Dusk Bar.

Indoor: Capacity 70 seated.

Indoor/Outdoor: Capacity 100.

Standing Reception: Capacity 150+.

524 State St. Call (855) 721-2658.

awalstrum@tmch.co

drifthotels.co/santabarbara

East Beach (Outdoors)

Cabrillo West: Capacity 200.

Calle Puerto Vallarta: Capacity 300.

Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov

El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel

Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for various capacities.

800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.

privateevents.ele@belmond.com

belmond.com/elencanto

Elings Park Foundation

Godric Grove: Capacity 200.

Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.

1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.

dsouza@elingspark.org

elingspark.org

Fess Parker Wine Country Inn

The Garden: Capacity 80 seated.

Garden Terrace: Capacity 36 seated.

The Bargiel Patio: Capacity 50 seated.

2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. (805) 688-7788.

info@fessparker.com

fessparkerinn.com

Fess Parker Winery

Marcella’s Garden: Capacity 300.

Tent Pad: Capacity 225.

Rodney’s Vineyard: Capacity 150.

Barrel Room: Capacity 100.

Wine Club Patio: Capacity 100.

6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos. (805) 688-1545.

info@fessparker.com

fessparker.com/weddings

Franklin Neighborhood Center

Capacity 125.

1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FranklinCenter

Goleta Valley Historical Society

Stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House. Capacity 500. 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. (805) 770-0719.

karen@goletahistory.org

goletahistory.org/venue-rental

The Granada Theatre

Capacity 100-150.

1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.

info@granadasb.org

granadasb.org/renting-the-venue

La Mesa Park

Capacity 125.

295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

La Paloma Café

Full Bar Buyout: Capacity 40 seated.

Upper Deck Patio: Capacity 24 seated. Capacity 30 standing.

Anacapa Patio: Capacity 40 seated. Capacity 50 standing.

Full Patio Buyout: Capacity 65 seated. Capacity 100 standing.

Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.

702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.

events@lapalomasb.com

lapalomasb.com

The Lark

Full Restaurant: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.

Side Patio: Capacity 50 seated. Capacity 70 standing.

Private Dining Room: Capacity 50 seated.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.

events@thelarksb.com

thelarksb.com

Leadbetter Beach

Beach: Capacity 150.

Loma Alta and Shoreline drs. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Lilac Pâtisserie

Event Room: Capacity 40.

1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com

lilacpatisserie.com/weddings

Loquita

Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 115 seated. Capacity 175 standing.

Full Patio: Capacity 75 seated. Capacity 100 standing.

La Rambla: Capacity 45 seated. Capacity 50 standing.

Private Patio: Capacity 30 seated.

202 State St. (805) 880-3380.

events@loquitasb.com

loquitasb.com

Louise Lowry Davis Center

Capacity 114.

111 W. Victoria St. (805) 897-2566.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DavisCenter

MacKenzie Center

Capacity 70.

3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MacKenzieCenter

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Rooftop/Sky Garden Area: Capacity 200.

Full Museum: Capacity 500.

125 State St. (805) 770-5007.

events@moxi.org

moxi.org/weddings

Night Lizard Brewing Company

Capacity total 150.

Tasting Room: Capacity 100.

Patio: Capacity 25.

Deck: Capacity 25.

607 State St. (805) 908-9681.

johnthenightlizard@gmail.com

nightlizardbrewingcompany.com

opal restaurant and bar

Wedding rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions.

Private Second Dining Room: Capacity 45-50 seated. Capacity 60 standing.

Main Dining Room: Capacity 70 seated. Capacity 80 standing.

Entire Restaurant: Capacity 110 seated. Capacity 125 standing.

1325 State St. (805) 966-9676.

richard@opalrestaurantandbar.com

opalrestaurantandbar.com

Ortega Welcome House

Capacity 50.

632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OrtegaWelcomeHouse

Palm Park Beach House

Seated: Capacity 100.

Cocktail style: Capacity 125.

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BeachHouse

Rancho San Julian

Private historic property for private events.

Capacity 200. 6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc.

info@theranchtable.com

theranchtable.com/collections/gatherings

The Red Piano

Bachelorette/bachelor, rehearsal, and pre- or post-wedding parties.

Indoor: Capacity 230.

Outdoor: Capacity 100.

519 State St. (805) 358-1439. Ages 21+.

jessica@theredpiano.com

theredpiano.com

Riviera Mansion

Outdoor Patio/Lawn: Capacity 180.

Indoor: Capacity 125.

1332 Santa Barbara St. (805) 884-8703.

christys@uclubsb.org

rivieramansionwedding.com

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.

Catering, spa packages, room blocks.

Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 1,250.

The Bluff: Capacity 300.

Rotunda Room: Capacity 200.

Terrace and lawns are also available.

8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 968-0100.

sbarz.leads@ritzcarlton.com

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santa-barbara

Saint Barbara Event Center

Ballroom, Patio, and Plaza packages.

Capacity 200.

1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492.

rentals@saintbarbara.net

saintbarbaraeventcenter.com

S.B. City College

Great Meadow: Capacity 4,000.

Winslow-Maxwell Overlook: Capacity 200.

Bagish Overlook: Capacity 75.

721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.

specialevents@sbcc.edu

sbcc.edu

S.B. County Courthouse

Ceremony in the Courthouse Mural Room | Credit: Courtesy

Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.

Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.

Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.

Giant Bird of Paradise Area: Capacity 50.

Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.

1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.

weddings@countyofsb.org

countyofsb.org/parks





S.B. Historical Museum

Courtyards: Capacity 2-500.

Covarrubias Adobe: Capacity 2-60.

136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.

rentals@sbhistorical.org

sbhistorical.org/venue-rental

S.B. Museum of Natural History

Fleischmann Auditorium: Cocktail: Capacity 300. Capacity 200 seated. Dinner/Dancing: Capacity 150.

Oak Grove: Ceremony & Cocktail Hour: Capacity 200.

Sprague Butterfly Pavilion Wedding Photo Session: Private photo session with your wedding party. Capacity 30.

2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.

sbnature.org/venue-rentals

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Indoors: Capacity 150.

Outdoors: Capacity 150.

211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.

sbnature.org/venue-rentals

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation

Presidio Chapel: Capacity 150 seated.

Presidio Orchard: Capacity 150 seated.

Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 140 seated.

Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250.

123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.

jordan@sbthp.org

sbthp.org/rentals

S.B. Woman’s Club

670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.

office@sbwomansclub.com

sbwomansclub.com

S.B. Zoo

Hilltop Reception: Capacity 1,000.

Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.

500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.

events@sbzoo.org

sbzoo.org/weddings-private-events

Shoreline Park

Capacity 125.

La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Standing Sun Wines

Capacity 100-300.

92 Second St., Ste. D, Buellton. (805) 691-9413.

john@standingsunwines.com

standingsunwines.com

Unity of S.B. Spiritual Community Center

Outdoor spaces available and officiants provided.

Sanctuary: Capacity 175 seated.

Chapel: Capacity 50 seated.

Courtyard: Capacity 200.

227 E. Arrellaga St. (805) 966-2239.

suzi@unitysb.org

unitysb.org/rent-our-space

Villa & Vine

Capacity 220.

(805) 450-1102.

info@villaandvineweddings.com

villaandvineweddings.com

Westside Neighborhood Center

Capacity 150.

423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideCenter

Whiskey Richards

Bachelorette/bachelor parties and wedding after-parties.

Capacity 225.

Outdoor Patio: Capacity 40.

435 State St. (818) 451-8206. Ages 21+.

sarah@whiskeyrichards.com

whiskeyrichards.com

Whispering Rose Ranch

Park Lawn: Ceremony Capacity 350+.

Barn: Reception Capacity 250.

Vista View: Ceremony Capacity 160.

901 E. Hwy. 246, Solvang. (805) 697-6984.

info@whisperingroseranchwedding.com

whisperingroseranchwedding.com

Whispering Rose Ranch | Creidt: Lynn Dunston

OFFICIANTS

Barbara Rose Sherman

Jewish, Buddhist, spiritual, civil union, elopement, interfaith ceremony. (818) 645-8178.

barbararosesherman@me.com

barbararoseweddings.com

Father Jerry Bellamy

Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths. (805) 687-4248.

jerry@bellamyservices.com

weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy

I Do Santa Barbara

Personally written ceremonies specializing in interfaith, same gender. All loves honored. (805) 895-7428.

momouse1@outlook.com

idosantabarbara.blogspot.com

Your Beautiful Wedding

Wedding ceremonies in Goleta, Solvang, and Santa Ynez. (805) 455-5205.

gaelkm@yahoo.com

facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray

Rev. Elvi of Magical Ministry

Your Imagination is the magic for your sacred vows and ceremony. Spiritual, religious, LGBTQ+. (805) 324-3455.

elvi@magicalministry.com

magicalministry.com/wedding-officiant

Rev. Dani Antman

Sacred and unique wedding ceremonies. (609) 306-8038.

dantman170@aol.com

daniantman.com/weddings

WEDDING WEAR

The Dress

Wedding gowns, accessories, alterations. 28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689.

jayna@thedressbride.com

thedressbride.com

MUSICIANS/DEEJAYS

Area 51

Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions. (805) 637-3632.

info@area51livemusic.com

area51livemusic.com

Brasscals

A 15+ member mobile street brass band: funk, jazz, klezmer, balkan, pop, and Latin. (562) 682-4911.

brasscals@riseup.net

brasscals.weebly.com

Bruce Goldish

Acoustic fingerstyle guitar. (805) 965-5559.

brucegoldish@gmail.com

brucegoldish.com

DJ Darla Bea

Winner of Best Event DJ award in S.B.

(Nine years in a row!) (805) 895-3400.

djdarlabea@gmail.com

djdarlabea.com

The Hoodlum Friends

Cover and dance band playing rock, alternative, pop, rock, folk rock, and surf. (805) 708-8303.

TheHoodlumFriends@gmail.com

thehoodlumfriends.com

Laurie Rasmussen, Harpist

Elegant harp music. (805) 320-9337.

laurieharp@gmail.com

laurierasmussen.com

Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara

Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros. (805) 455-3661.

mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Deejays, photo booths, and lighting. (805) 680-9187.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com

musicbybonnie.com

Nic & Joe

Vocalist Nicole Lvoff and guitarist Joe Woodard. Pop, standards, country, contemporary, and more.

(805) 895-9179.

nicole@nicolelvoff.com

householdink.com/nicandjoe

Requestline Mobile DJ Services

DJ/MC, sound, and lighting. (805) 705-5977.

djrichardgarcia@gmail.com

djrichardgarcia.com

PHOTOGRAPHERS

ByCherry Photography

(323) 377-2320.

cherry@bycherryphotography.com

bycherryphotography.com

Emily Hart-Roberts Photography

(805) 448-5487.

emilyhr@verizon.net

emilyhart-roberts.com

Kacie Jean Photography

(805) 705-6264.

info@kaciejean.com

kaciejeanphotography.com

Leslie Joy Photography

hello@lesliejoyphotography.com

lesliejoyphotography.com

Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 448-2534.

michelle@michellelauren.com

michellelauren.com

Rewind Photography

(805) 768-4888.

matt@rewindphotography.com

rewindphotography.com

Veils & Tails Photography

kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com

veilsandtailsphoto.com

Willa Kveta Photography

(805) 633-4633.

magic@willakveta.com

willakveta.com

CONSULTANTS/PLANNERS

Alana Rae Events

Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 621-3328.

alana@alanaraeevents.com

alanaraeevents.com

Alegria by Design

Full-service planning, coordination, and event design.

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@alegriabydesign.com

alegriabydesign.com

Bright Young Things Events

Month-of-wedding, partial, and full-service planning.

info@brightyoungthingsevents.com

brightyoungthingsevents.com

Coastal Rose Events

Full service, partial planning, month of, micro-weddings/elopements.

details@coastalroseevents.com

coastalroseevents.com

Gatherings for Good Events

Wedding and event planning, design, and coordination services. (805) 399-2585.

brenda@gatheringsforgood.com

gatheringsforgood.com

Joyan Design

Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 242-1142.

hello@joyandesign.com

joyandesign.com

LaFleur Weddings & Events

Uniquely curated weddings and events designed with style and grace.

(805) 350-3281.

jill@lafleurweddings.com

lafleurweddings.com

Once in a Lifetime

Follow the client’s vision and create seamless timelines. For brides on a budget, too. (805) 453-6172.

sbonceinalifetime@gmail.com

sbonceinalifetime.com

Onyx and Redwood

Wedding and event planning and design. (805) 335-1598.

hello@onyxandredwood.com

onyxandredwood.com

Our Society’s Events

Full-service planning and design tailored for the Romance of the Century. 1187 Coast Village Rd., Ste. 1, Montecito. (805) 869-1793.

Admin@OurSocietysEvents.com

OurSocietysEvents.com

S.B. Elopement

Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events. 1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@sbelopement.com

sbelopement.com

S.B. Wedding Style

Providing resources for planning, catering, venues, photographers, transportation, music, planners, and more. (805) 895-3402.

info@santabarbarawedding.com

santabarbarawedding.com

S.B. Weddings

Wedding officiant, non-denominational, denominational, LGBTQ+. (805) 291-2130.

sbcaliweddings@gmail.com

tinyurl.com/SB-Weddings

Weddings with Angie

Full-service event planning, coordination, and consulting. (805) 705-5232.

angie@weddingswithangie.com

weddingswithangie.com

Wild Heart Events

(805) 252-7566.

jaime@wildheartevents.com





EVENT DESIGN, RENTALS

All Heart Rentals

Specialty event rentals. 1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.

allheartrentals@gmail.com

allheartrentals.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Event design, lighting, audio, and visual. 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Ste. 9. (805) 966-9616. mail@bellavistadesigns.com

bellavistadesigns.com

Islay Events

Design service and rentals for lighting, string lights, sound, video, staging, and power. (805) 202-5510.

1020 Cindy Ln., Unit 5.

jeremyc@islayevents.com

islayevents.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths and lighting. (805) 680-9187.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com

musicbybonnie.com

The Tent Merchant

S.B.’s premiere event rental company. (805) 963-6064. 436 E. Gutierrez St., Unit B.

info@TheTentMerchant.com

TheTentMerchant.com

Town & Country Event Rentals

3905 State St., Ste. 5. (805) 770-3300.

amartin@townandcountry.com

townandcountry.com

CATERING

Catering Connection | Credit: Courtesy





Catering Connection

512 Laguna St., Ste. A. (805) 566-1822.

events@cateringconnect.com

cateringconnect.com





Creative Services Catering

Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581.

events@creativeservicescatering.com

creativeservicescatering.com





Lorraine Lim Catering, Inc.

(805) 646-2200.

lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com

lorrainelimcatering.com





Maíz Picante Taqueria

2714 De la Vina St. (805) 696-0777.

info@maizpicante.com

maizpicante.com

CAKES/BAKERIES

Cakes by Heather Ashley

Bespoke wedding cakes. (805) 699-6317.

heather@cakesbyheatherashley.com

cakesbyheatherashley.com

Jessica Foster Confections

Favors and dessert catering. (805) 637-6985.

info@jessicafosterconfections.com

jessicafosterconfections.com

Lilac Pâtisserie

Custom wedding cakes, sweetheart cakes, cupcakes, and treats. 1017 State St.

(805) 845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com

lilacpatisserie.com/weddings

Lindsay’s Little Bakery

Custom curated dessert tables, stunning wedding cakes, and a mobile bakery trailer. (805) 696-2249.

lindsayslittlebakery@outlook.com

lindsayslittlebakery.com

FLOWERS





Alpha Floral

Credit: Cherry Photography

1810-A Cliff Dr. (805) 965-5165.

alphafloral@gmail.com

alphafloralsb.com





Blue Blossoms

(805) 689-8438.

store@blueblossoms.online

blueblossoms.online





ella & louie flowers

(805) 697-6080.

studio@ellaandlouie.com

ellaandlouie.com





The Village Gardener

(805) 745-1125.

villagegardener1@verizon.net

thevillagegardenersb.com

Westerlay Orchids

3504 Via Real, Carpinteria.

(805) 684-5411.

info@westerlay.com

westerlay.com

SALONS, SPAS, MAKEUP, AND HAIR

Carlyle Salon and Style Bar / the Corner Room

Private bridal suite in downtown S.B. Hair and makeup. (805) 963-8787.

350 Chapala St., Ste. 101.

weddings@carlylesalon.com

www.carlylesalon.com

Chi Beauty Artistry

Special occasion hair and makeup services. (805) 259-6302.

chibeautyartistry@gmail.com

chibeautyartistry.com

Dreamcatcher Artistry

Hair and makeup. (805) 453-5029.

info@dreamcatcherartistry.com

dreamcatcherartistry.com

Femme Fatale Beauty by Roxanna Bina

9 W. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5234.

roxybina@yahoo.com

femmefatalebeauty.us

Float Luxury Spa

18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.

info@floatluxuryspa.com

FloatLuxurySpa.com

Float Luxury Spa Beachfront

Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 884-8540.

info@floatluxuryspa.com

FloatLuxurySpaBeachfront.com

Nikki’s Salon

Non-toxic hair styling, blowouts, colors, and cuts for all genders. 1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 512-0334.

nikkireyward@gmail.com

Nikkis-salon.square.site

S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa

Bridal party and bachelorette massage and facials. (805) 284-9244.

mje@sbmobilespa.com

sbmobilespa.com

Soul Care Studio + Sauna

Private appointments or event buyouts for sauna, cold plunge, guided meditation, and halotherapy. 1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 869-2633.

soulcaresb@gmail.com

soulcaresb.com

TEAM Hair and Makeup Inc.

Hair, makeup, spray tans, blowouts, groom’s services. 3040 State St., Ste. E and G. (888) 338-8326.

info@teamhairandmakeup.com

teamhairandmakeup.com

SERVICES

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder

Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.

Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250.

Clk-RecHelpdesk@countyofsb.org

sbcrecorder.com

The Eagle Inn

232 Natoma Ave. (805) 965-3586.

stay@theeagleinn.com

theeagleinn.com

Lilys Sewing

(805) 453-7101.

lilsss350@gmail.com

lilysewsalot.com

The Little Guest

On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events. (805) 708-4318.

thelittleguest@gmail.com

thelittleguest.com

Parasols in Paradise

Parasols and fans for your wedding. (805) 636-0439.

parasolsinparadise@gmail.com

parasolsinparadise.com

Riviera Towel Company

Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws. 17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.

info@rivieratowel.com

rivieratowel.com

Rock the Party

Curated cocktails from a unique mobile bar. (818) 451-8206.

rockthepartycali@gmail.com

rockthepartycali.com

A&J Limo | Credit: Courtesy

TRANSPORTATION





A and J Limousine

Wedding day services: sedans, SUVs, Sprinter vans, “getaway” cars, and guest shuttles. 4067 State St. (805) 683-7772.

info@aandjlimousine.com

aandjlimousine.com





Bill’s Bus

Wedding charters and private events. (805) 284-BILL (2455).

billsbussb@gmail.com

bills-bus.com

EXPERIENCES

Candle Bar 111 | Credit: Courtesy

Candle Bar 111

Candle-pouring experiences: Hands-on workshops. Private events and parties.

111 Santa Barbara St., Ste. D.

hello@candlebar111.com

candlebar111.com







Free Walking Tour S.B.

Walking tours of Funk Zone, waterfront, and Old Town S.B. Tip-based.

(650) 576-4145.

john@freewalkingtoursb.com

freewalkingtoursb.com

Free Walking Tour S.B. | Credit: Courtesy

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484 and (805) 564-0019.

sales@just4funpartyrentals.com

just4funpartyrentals.com

Sol Seek Yoga

Bachelorette and wedding weekend yoga packages (can include neighboring businesses). (805) 259-9070. 25 De la Guerra St.

hello@solseekyoga.com

solseekyoga.com/privates