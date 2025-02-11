SBIFF Festival Forecast for Tuesday, February 11

Filmmaker Q&AsThe following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Tuesday, February 11th:

Arlington Artist of the Year Award Honoring Timothée Chalamet Presented by FIJI Water 8pm Arlington Theater 1317 State Street

A Complete Unknown Followed by a Q&A with Writer/Director James Mangold & Sound Mixer Tod Maitland FREE ADMISSION 2 pm Arlington Theater 1317 State Street

Filmmaker Seminar The Art of the Narrative: Crafting the Screenplay Sponsored by Fujifilm 11am Home Planet Productions 735 State Street Suite 103

