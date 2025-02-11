SBIFF Festival Forecast for Tuesday, February 11
Here’s the Latest Update on What’s Going on at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
By
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Tue Feb 11, 2025 | 9:12am
Credit: Courtesy
Filmmaker Seminar
The Art of the Narrative: Crafting the Screenplay
Sponsored by Fujifilm
11am
Home Planet Productions
735 State Street Suite 103
A Complete Unknown
Followed by a Q&A with Writer/Director James Mangold & Sound Mixer Tod Maitland
FREE ADMISSION
2 pm
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street
Arlington Artist of the Year Award
Honoring Timothée Chalamet
Presented by FIJI Water
8pm
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street
Filmmaker Q&AsThe following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Tuesday, February 11th:
- AONTAS – 8.20am @ Film Center 2 with Writer/Director Damian McCann
- NATURE SHORTS 1: LAND & SUSTAINABILITY – 9am @ Film Center 4 with The Green Buffalo – Director Joel Caldwell
- ROW OF LIFE – 9.20am @ Film Center 5 with Director/Producer Soraya Simi, Producer Nicholas Weissman, Subject Debra Madsen
- FROGGIE – 11am @ Film Center 1 with Co-Directors Luke and Jake Morgan
- WILD GLEAMING SPACE – 11.40am @ Film Center 3 with Director Mauro Colombo, Producer Abner Benain, Executive Producer Isabella Galvez
- COMEDY SHORTS – 12noon @ Film Center 4 with Is Now A Good Time – Director/Writer Jim Cummings, Producer Thomas Cross.
- DESERT ANGEL – 12.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Vincent DeLuca, Subject Rafael Larraenza, Producer Séverine Tibi, Producer Dolores Delgado, Editor Jillian Corsie
- VIVA VERDI – 2.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director/Producer Yvonne Russo & Producer Christine La Monte
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 1: SOMETHING TO PROVE – 2.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Tornado – Director/Writer Jack Kendrick. Mango – Director/Writer/Producer Joan Iyiola. L’avance – Director/Writer Djiby Kebe.
- SODA – 3pm @ Film Center 4 with Actor Lior Raz & Actor Rotem Sela
- FINE YOUNG MEN – 3.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Alejandro Andrade Pease, Actor Andrés Revo, Actor Pablo Delgado, Actor Arianna Hermosilla
- DON’T LET’S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT – 3pm @ Riviera with Director Embeth Davitz
- OUR LOVELY PIG SLAUGHTER – 5pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Adam Martinec, Producer Matej Paclik, Cinematographer David Hofmann
- MY DEAD FRIEND ZOE – 5.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Kyle Haussman-Stokes & Actor Sonequa Martin-Green
- ROADS OF FIRE – 6pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Nathaniel Lezra
- THE BITTER PILL – 6.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Clay Tweel, Producer Sharon Riggs, Producer Mary Rohlich
- DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 1: ARTIST’S STORIES – 6pm @ Riviera with Icebreakers – Director/Producer Marlo Poras, Director/Producer Jocelyn Glatzer, Subject/SkaterJoel Dear, Subject/Skater Christian Erwin, Subject/Skater Wade Corbett. All Things Metal – Director Motoki Otsuka, Producer Lucy Sexton, Cinematographer Ryan Rude. Betye Saar: Drifting Toward Twilight – Director/Producer/Director of Photography Kyle Provencio Reingold. The New Yorker Theater: The Talbots’ Legacy – Director/Producer Sergio Maza.
- SPIDER & JESSIE – 8pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Dan Kay & Actor Fernanda Andrade
- LUCKY STAR – 8.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Gillian McKercher
Get tickets here.
