A midday rollover crash along Santa Barbara’s coastal bluff corridor briefly shut down traffic Wednesday as police and fire crews responded to the collision, which left two vehicles damaged but resulted in no serious injuries.

Santa Barbara Police dispatchers received reports of the crash at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Shoreline Drive just south of La Marina Drive, according to a department media release. When officers arrived, they found a white Toyota SUV overturned in the roadway after colliding with an Audi sedan traveling in the opposite direction.

The impact left the SUV resting on its roof but all occupants were able to exit the vehicle.

Police said the SUV’s driver and two juvenile passengers “were able to climb out of the vehicle and were uninjured as a result of the collision.” The driver of the Audi and her infant passenger also escaped injury, authorities said.

Emergency crews transported all parties to Cottage Hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Sergeant Brian Kerr, the Santa Barbara Police Department’s public information officer.

A Nixle alert issued shortly before 1 p.m. advised motorists to avoid the area, describing a “traffic emergency” and warning that Cliff Drive between Loma Alta Drive and La Marina Drive was temporarily closed.

The roadway was temporarily shut down while police and fire personnel cleared debris and repositioned the overturned vehicle.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.