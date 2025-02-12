We’ve seen many great covers and stories from our news reporter Callie Fausey! This week, get to know our award-winning journalist who shares her insider tips and tricks, how this week’s cover story came to be, and more.

How did you find out about the seaweed archive, and what drew you to it?

Laura Sanchez reached out personally to her friend (and our food guru) Matt Kettmann about this story, and he forwarded it to me. Although she is a great writer and has freelanced for us in the past, she felt a little weird writing about her own family history. (Sorry to out you, Laura!) The seaweed archive is, in a word, dope. It’s sad that more people don’t know about it! I hope this story gives it its (very deserved) time in the sun.

What’s the best part about doing a major cover story like this? How does it compare to other big covers you’ve done like “Down the Rabbit Hole”?

I absolutely love digging into history and our community resources for big stories like this. It’s so much fun to take these stories and run with them, and the length gives me so much more freedom to play around than when I write news stories. “Down the Rabbit Hole” was a prime example. I think I used the F-word twice in that one.

How have you changed and developed your style over the years as you’ve grown into an award-winning journalist? What’s been most influential on your career?

Wow, I guess I am an award-winning journalist. That’s crazy to think about. Over the years, I’ve definitely grown more accustomed to the newsy style of writing. It’s gotten easier to write stories on short deadlines. As for my style, if anything, I’ve become more true to my voice and have gradually learned how to subtly incorporate that voice in my stories.

Our Executive Editor, Nick Welsh, has been the biggest influence on my career, hands down. From teaching me what questions lie below the surface to giving me tips on writing, he has been a great mentor. People can read one sentence and know Nick wrote it (in his stories and his all-lowercase, typo-filled emails). I aspire to have that much presence in my writing. Also, shout out to Leslie Dinaberg — I literally wouldn’t be here if she hadn’t taken me under her wing in the first place. She is a powerhouse and I love her.

Besides writing, what are some of your other favorite forms of media? Any recommendations?

I love writing poetry and short stories I will never do anything with! I’m also a big reader. Recently, I’ve been into Stephen Fry’s retellings of Greek Mythology, both the Mythos and the Heroes.

What have you seen for SBIFF so far, and how was it? Is there anything else you want to see?

I saw Angelina Jolie, and wow. She learned how to sing OPERA for a movie. And she was not a singer to begin with, she told the audience. I can’t even sing karaoke. She’s incredible. I am hoping to see Timothée Chalamet.

What are some upcoming stories you have your eye on that you’re excited about? Or any special issues you’re looking forward to?

I am excited to continue to solidify my position as the Independent’s boat reporter. Up next are sailing lessons, snorkeling, and a camping trip. This job is nothing without its perks.