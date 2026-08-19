The Independent is not an office where a cat lurks around and curls up on desks, or where dogs sit at reporters’ feet. But last week, when Senior Editor Tyler Hayden was going on a trip out of town with his family, he had no one to watch his son’s fish, Bitsy. Like all fish, this beautiful betta could not be left without food or a watchful eye, so Tyler entrusted Bitsy to our Marketing and Events Manager Richelle Boyd and our Business and Operations Manager Erin Lynch. Bitsy thrived during his short stay at the Indy’s office. He was the most frequently visited animal, making proper introductions with every staff member during his short stay. Bitsy snagged an official nametag on his tank and became an honorary Angry Poodle despite his fins. Bitsy is back home safe, and though the stay was short, our staff would like to thank Finley Hayden, the betta’s proud owner, for sharing him with our office.