Learn About the History and Future of Dos Pueblos Ranch

Geoff Alexander | Photo: Courtesy

Looking to learn about sustainability through a local landmark? Look no further than the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) which is marking the historical Dos Pueblos Ranch with a lecture titled, “Dos Pueblos Institute: A Vision for the Future.” This lecture is a part of SBMM’s Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series, featuring Executive Director Geoff Alexander of the Dos Pueblos Institute as the designated speaker.

Geoff Alexander promotes sustainable and culturally conscious practices when it comes to resources, education, and the environment. He will speak about how Dos Pueblos Ranch is a landmark that can be learned from in terms of agriculture and people’s relation to the land throughout history.

“This lecture offers our community a chance to reflect on how the lessons of the past can inspire a more sustainable future,” says SBMM Education Coordinator Jason Statucki. SBMM Director of Education Lis Perry adds, “As educators, we are thrilled to highlight this important conversation about stewardship and resource management. It aligns perfectly with SBMM’s mission to connect people to the wonders of our maritime heritage and the importance of preserving it for future generations.”

The event is on Thursday, February 20, at 7 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum at the Santa Barbara Harbor. Tickets are free for SBMM Navigators Circle members; $10 for all other SBMM members; and $20 for the general public. For tickets and information click here.