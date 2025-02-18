‘Eject Elon’: Protesters Assemble Outside Santa Barbara Tesla Dealership

Santa Barbara’s protest came just one day after the ‘Washington Post’ pulled an advertisement featuring a giant Elon Musk laughing over the White House from their publication. | Credit: Courtesy



Protests in front of Tesla dealerships and showrooms swept the nation last week in light of Elon Musk’s continuing rise in political power, and Santa Barbara, not one to be left out, joined the movement on Saturday. Anti-Musk protesters gathered in front of Tesla’s Santa Barbara showroom on Hitchcock Way, calling for America to “Dump Trump, Bust Musk,” as one sign read.

Santa Barbara’s protest came just one day after the Washington Post pulled an advertisement featuring a giant Elon Musk laughing over the White House from their publication. First reported by The Hill, the $115,000 wrap ad was for FireMusk.org, a website started by advocacy group Common Cause in conjunction with the Southern Poverty Law Center. “No one elected Elon Musk to any office,” the ad read.

Similar sentiment was felt in Santa Barbara on Saturday, with protesters yielding signs reading, “Eject Elon” and “Musk Sucks!”

Representatives from Tesla’s Santa Barbara branch declined to comment.