Bob’s Well Bread Bakery Offers New Collection of Speciality Focaccia Bread

There’s a new bread rising at Bob’s Well Bread Bakery in Los Alamos and Ballard! Their new collection of specialty focaccia is now available Thursday through Monday at both bakery locations, sold on a first come, first serve basis.

The collection rotates daily with a different focaccia available. All specialties will include extra-virgin olive oil and Maldon sea salt with an extra specialty each day. The rotating menu begins on Thursdays with roasted garlic added with the olive oil and sea salt. Fridays include olives, and Saturdays feature roasted onion and gruyère. On Sunday, the focaccia will have cherry tomato with basil and shredded cheese, and finally, on Monday, it will have a special addition of grape and rosemary sprigs. There are limited quantities each day and preorders are not available for the focaccia collection.

Bob’s Well Bread Foccacia | Photo: Courtesy

Bob’s Well Bread Foccacia | Photo: Courtesy

Bob’s Well Bread Foccacia | Photo: Courtesy

In addition to the bread sold as itself, it is also offered as part of the full bakery menu and café menu, making it the perfect pair to favorite egg sandwiches and breakfast or lunch items.

Since opening in 2014, the bakery has been established as a must-go destination and has won numerous awards and recognitions for its artisanal bread and goods. With its bright atmosphere and ideal outdoor seating, Bob’s Well Bread Bakery has been a source of comfort food for many. Owner Bob Oswaks follows a method of old-world European traditions and techniques to craft the best possible bread and baked goods.

For more information about Bob’s Well Bread and the menus for either the Los Alamos or Ballard locations, visit bobswellbread.com.