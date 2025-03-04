Richelle Boyd and Tyler Hayden enjoying their Burger Week leftovers at the ‘Independent’ office. | Credit: Courtesy

Though our Senior Editor Matt Kettmann has spearheaded Burger Week since its beginning, he had to miss out on writing it this year while covering the wine harvest for Bitoque Wines in Bolivia. So, to help him out and make sure we still got you, our readers, all the juicy Burger Week details on time, our other Senior Editor Tyler Hayden stepped up to the plate — quite literally!

Last year, we called it a “Burger Bonanza” — our biggest yet — and we only weighed in at 24 restaurants. When our Marketing and Promotions Administrator Richelle Boyd told Hayden that there were going to be 35 participating restaurants this year, his eyes grew wide, and all he could say was, “This is huge.”

Burger Week is already an all-hands-on-deck effort, and 10 extra burgers made it a beast this year, creating an underlying competition among Indy staff of who can eat the most burgers. Almost all of our staff tried one, and a few started out strong with two. But brave soldiers Boyd and Hayden each took up five burgers, locking in a stronghold on the Burger Week charts in the office. And with lots of leftovers to spare, they have lunch prepared for the next couple of days.

Though he enjoys food and burgers, Hayden says he might be tapping out at five — or at the very least, he’ll need a break before he can have another one this week. Opposite him, Boyd is looking forward to a few more delicious burgers under her belt.

Make sure to follow us on Instagram @sbindependent to keep up to date with all of the Burger Week happenings and to see all of the Burger Week content for our “Snap. Share. Win!” contest.