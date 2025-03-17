This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on March 14, 2025. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

ON the Stage

Santa Barbara Bowl time will be here before we know it, with The Avett Brothers opening the season on April 11, followed by more great acts, including the recently announced Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen (June 14), St. Paul & The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers (June 21), Father John Misty (July 24), My Morning Jacket (Aug. 20), Shakey Graves and Trampled by Turtles (Aug. 22), Mt. Joy (Aug. 24), Darius Rucker (Sept. 7), and Gregory Alan Isakov (Sept. 12). With the previously announced lineup including James Taylor (May 13-14), Jack White (May 15), Khurangbin (May 21-22), Justice (May 23), Lake Street Dive (June 28), Alison Krauss & Union Station (July 15), Japanese Breakfast (Aug. 23), and Goo Goo Dolls (Sept. 6) all now on sale here, by my calculation, we’re about halfway (19) to the allowed number of shows per season (37). I can’t wait to see what else Moss Jacobs and the Goldenvoice team have cooking. So far, they’re certainly off to an eclectic and fun start!

