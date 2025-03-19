Cebelli’s Newsroom Coverage

BREAKING NEWS: University of California Implements System-Wide Hiring Freeze Amid Budget Uncertainty
Wed Mar 19, 2025 | 1:57pm
Credit: Courtesy

It takes a lot to make sure we cover all the news happening in Santa Barbara, and one of the ways we’re able to do that is with the help of people like Cebelli Pfeifer, one of our news interns. This week, meet the dedicated up and coming journalist who has been running around Santa Barbara for us.

How long have you been interning at the Independent and what made you want to come here? What do you do outside of your internship?  I have been interning at the Independent since the end of January. I wanted to come here because I saw a great opportunity to grow as a journalist and gain real-world experience in a professional newsroom. Beyond the internship, I am a second-year student at SBCC double majoring in political science and communications.

What’s been your favorite story you’ve done so far? Anything you’d like to cover in the near future?  My favorite story I’ve covered so far was on the threats being made to SBCC’s federal funding. It addressed the critical dilemma many colleges and universities are facing regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion programs being at risk and federal funding threats from the Trump Administration. Covering a story like this was both challenging and rewarding as it required distilling complex federal policies and analyzing their impact on Santa Barbara’s local community. 

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 00:14am
