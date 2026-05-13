Drivers on Modoc Road along the Modoc Preserve will see a reduction in traffic congestion with the completion of the Modoc Multi-Use Path on Friday. The orange traffic cones and 25 mph speed limit that have been up through the construction will be removed. Cyclists will now be able to ride along a continuous corridor from Arroyo Burro Beach to Isla Vista.

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The path is about one mile long and 10 feet wide as well as ADA compliant. This section connects the Obern Trail with the Las Positas path, making a continuous stretch to keep walkers and cyclists safer than having to share Modoc Road with motorist driving at the 45 mph speed limit.

“Our goal is to have a path all the way from county line to county line. And this is helping to make that happen,” said Marjie Kirn, Santa Barbara County executive director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

A crowd of about 100 gathered at the start of the new path at 9 a.m. on an overcast Friday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. During the speeches from local and state officials, community members passed through on bikes, weaving through the crowd who was blocking the path, already using the new route before it was ceremoniously opened.

The project, which originally broke ground in October 2025, cost a total of $6.5 million. That funding was secured from the state ATP grant, Measure A, Community Service Area 3, Senate Bill 1 Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account, and the County General Fund.

State Assemblymember Gregg Hart said that “this project is a little microcosm of the challenges that we’re facing in Sacramento with CEQA,” making it hard to get anything built in the state. Despite being a big proponent of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), Hart said that this path took far too long to build. “But we’re here, and we’re here to celebrate the success,” said Hart.

Director of Public Works Chris Sneddon said that the idea to connect the Obern Trail and Las Positas path was brought up to him about 10 years ago, and has been a long time in the making.

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“We got great input from the neighbors here,” said Sneddon. As a result, “we ended up with a great project that provides connectivity in a thoughtful and context-sensitive way.”

Some of that input came from community members complaining that 47 trees would be removed, 12 of which were oaks. The County said that for any one oak tree that was removed in the project, 10 new Island Oaks, a local native species, will be planted in their place. As for the other species removed, native trees will be replacing them.

Alex Rodriguez, president of the board of directors of the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company — which owns Modoc Preserve — lives just across the street from the new path. “This is the crown jewel of this neighborhood,” he said.

Rodriguez encouraged the “community to enjoy the bike path, enjoy the preserve,” but to keep bikes on the paths and off the sensitive habitat that is home to many native flora and fauna.

Congressmember Salud Carbajal spoke, congratulating the completion and reminiscing about bringing in local government.

“Boy, it was great to serve in county government,” said Carbajal. His time serving as supervisor allowed him “to be in Washington and understand where the rubber hits the road.”

Santa Barbara City Mayor Randy Rowse, Goleta City Mayor Paule Perotte, and Buellton City Mayor David Silva were in attendance, and immediately following the ceremony, they took part in the annual CycleMAYnia Mayors’ Ride, the first official event held on the new path.