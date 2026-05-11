At 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, Santa Barbara City police, fire, and paramedics were dispatched to 600 East Cabrillo Boulevard — near East Beach Park and East Beach Volleyball Courts — after receiving reports of an unresponsive woman on the beach.

When safety personnel arrived, they found the middle-aged woman with no signs of life laying in the sand, and she was pronounced dead. The identity of the woman has not been shared as officials contact her next of kin, and the cause of death is not known at this time. SBPD are currently investigating the incident.