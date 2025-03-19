Sports
Sports

Dos Pueblos Baseball Puts Together Complete Performance in 6-1 Victory Over San Marcos

The Chargers Improve to 2-2 in Channel League Play

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Wed Mar 19, 2025 | 9:17am
Nick Salcido connects with the pitch. | Credit: Gary Kim

Seth Tedeschi silenced the San Marcos lineup on his way to a complete game one-hitter and the Dos Pueblos High baseball team captured a 6-1 road victory over the Royals on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chargers opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed in a crucial Channel League contest.

“At the beginning the fastball felt really good.It felt like I was throwing harder than I usually am because the crosstown rivalry fires the whole team up,” Tedeschi said. “In the first inning scoring two runs just fired the whole team up and we rode that.”

Wallkit

We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent

Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.

Register

Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!

Wallkit

Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!

You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.

INDY+

$6/month or $60/year

INDY+ SUPPORTER

$10/month or $100/year

INDY+ PATRON

$500/year

Thanks for supporting independent regional news!

Wed Mar 19, 2025 | 19:59pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/19/dos-pueblos-baseball-puts-together-complete-performance-in-6-1-victory-over-san-marcos/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.