Dos Pueblos Baseball Puts Together Complete Performance in 6-1 Victory Over San Marcos
The Chargers Improve to 2-2 in Channel League Play
Seth Tedeschi silenced the San Marcos lineup on his way to a complete game one-hitter and the Dos Pueblos High baseball team captured a 6-1 road victory over the Royals on Tuesday afternoon.
The Chargers opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed in a crucial Channel League contest.
“At the beginning the fastball felt really good.It felt like I was throwing harder than I usually am because the crosstown rivalry fires the whole team up,” Tedeschi said. “In the first inning scoring two runs just fired the whole team up and we rode that.”
