Film Review |  Bridget Jones is Back, And We Still Love Her

There has been a growing trend in recent films where an older woman finds romance with a younger man, and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is no exception. But before I go any further, let’s get one thing straight — I do not hate this trope. For decades, we’ve watched older men groom younger women into being their wives. Now, we have mothers, bosses, and divorcees — women with agency and a sex drive — finally getting their turn. As long as everyone is consenting and enthusiastic, what’s the harm in expanding the dating pool? To that, I say: you go, girl.

Even The New York Times recently reported that Gen X women (ages 44-59) are having the best sex of their lives. And now, it seems Bridget Jones is hopping on that train and riding it as far as it goes.

Poster for ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ | Photo: Courtesy

In this latest installment, Bridget (Renée Zellweger) returns, this time as a widow (RIP Colin Firth), raising two young children (Mila Jankovic and Casper Knopf). After four years of merely staying afloat — enduring the morning mayhem, screen-time battles, and general chaos of child-rearing — Bridget decides it’s time to live again, not just survive. She downloads Tinder, hires a nanny, and returns to work as a producer.