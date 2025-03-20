Arts & Entertainment
Film & TV
Film

Film Review |  Bridget Jones is Back, And We Still Love Her

‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ Brings New Adventures and Romance with a Younger Man

Author Image By Ella Heydenfeldt
Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 3:36pm
Renee Zellweger and Leo Woodall in ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ | Photo: Courtesy

There has been a growing trend in recent films where an older woman finds romance with a younger man, and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is no exception. But before I go any further, let’s get one thing straight — I do not hate this trope. For decades, we’ve watched older men groom younger women into being their wives. Now, we have mothers, bosses, and divorcees — women with agency and a sex drive — finally getting their turn. As long as everyone is consenting and enthusiastic, what’s the harm in expanding the dating pool? To that, I say: you go, girl. 

Even The New York Times recently reported that Gen X women (ages 44-59) are having the best sex of their lives. And now, it seems Bridget Jones is hopping on that train and riding it as far as it goes. 

Poster for ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ | Photo: Courtesy

In this latest installment, Bridget (Renée Zellweger) returns, this time as a widow (RIP Colin Firth), raising two young children (Mila Jankovic and Casper Knopf). After four years of merely staying afloat — enduring the morning mayhem, screen-time battles, and general chaos of child-rearing — Bridget decides it’s time to live again, not just survive. She downloads Tinder, hires a nanny, and returns to work as a producer. 

Wallkit

We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent

Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.

Register

Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!

Wallkit

Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!

You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.

INDY+

$6/month or $60/year

INDY+ SUPPORTER

$10/month or $100/year

INDY+ PATRON

$500/year

Thanks for supporting independent regional news!

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 23:21pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/20/film-review-bridget-jones-is-back-and-we-still-love-her/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.