This week, we’d like to highlight the author of our cover story, Brian Tanguay. He is a Co-Founder and Editor for the California Review of Books and a native Santa Barbaran. He’s written many reviews for The Independent over the years, and has interviewed many prize-winning authors like Zadie Smith, George Saunders, Jeffrey Stewart, and Matthew Desmond.

What was it like interviewing Katherine Stewart for this week’s cover story? This is the second time I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing Katherine Stewart. Besides being an excellent writer and whip-smart, she’s very adept at showing the interplay of people, organizations, and money. Her work provides vital context.

What are some of your favorite books? Are there any other authors you’d like to interview? I’m very taken with the writing of South Asian authors like Arundhati Roy, Siddhartha Deb, and Maali Almeida. I also admire Elif Shafak’s novels and would love to interview her someday.

Do you have any favorite places to go in Santa Barbara? Franceschi Park is probably my favorite place in Santa Barbara. I walk up to the park two or three times a week. It’s good therapy.