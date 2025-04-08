Spring Home & Garden, Santa Barbara Style

More Like This

This edition of our Home & Garden issue is all about helping you nourish and protect your slice of the pie and, by extension, Santa Barbara as a whole. You’ll read about two local makers who craft their wares ethically and naturally, reusing raw materials to produce items that are not only beautiful but also affordable. You’ll learn how to grow your own vegetables indoors, attract hungry and thirsty birds, and even avoid certain toxic plants that can do real damage to your eyes. You’ll also hear about deconstruction ― as opposed to demolition ― a concept Santa Barbara ought to adopt if it’s serious about sustainability. Thank you for reading.

