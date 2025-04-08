Cover Story By | Tue Apr 08, 2025 | 8:00pm

Spring Home & Garden, Santa Barbara Style

Spring Home & Garden,
Santa Barbara Style

Meet Makers, Birds, and Masters of ‘Deconstruction’

By Indy Staff | April 10, 2025

This edition of our Home & Garden issue is all about helping you nourish and protect your slice of the pie and, by extension, Santa Barbara as a whole. You’ll read about two local makers who craft their wares ethically and naturally, reusing raw materials to produce items that are not only beautiful but also affordable. You’ll learn how to grow your own vegetables indoors, attract hungry and thirsty birds, and even avoid certain toxic plants that can do real damage to your eyes. You’ll also hear about deconstruction ― as opposed to demolition ― a concept Santa Barbara ought to adopt if it’s serious about sustainability. Thank you for reading.

—Tyler Hayden

Could Santa Barbara Banish the Bulldozer?

Deconstruction Is the Greener ― and Cheaper ― Alternative to Demolition

Treat Your Eyes Like Royalty

Protect Yourself When Working with These Common Santa Barbara Plants

The Santa Barbara Bird-Feeder Guide

You Don’t Need a Lot of Space to Bring Nature Close to Home

The Busy Bees at Glōam Goods

Santa Barbara Mother-Daughter Team Making Beautiful Hand-Dipped Candles

Save Scraps and Start an Indoor Garden

Propagating Vegetables Is a Quick and Thrifty Way to Grow Your Own Food

