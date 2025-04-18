Body Found in Vehicle on Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria

Authorities responded to reports of a dead body found inside a vehicle on the 6800 block of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies and California Highway Patrol were called to the scene at 11:52 a.m., said Sheriff’s Spokesperson Raquel Zick. While there is not much information to share at this early stage of the investigation, Zick said, the death “does not appear to be criminal in nature.”

The body is now with the Coroner’s Bureau, which will determine the cause and manner of death. The deceased’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.