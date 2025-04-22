Opera Santa Barbara Announces 2025–2026 Season

Sarah Saturnino will perform in ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ | Photo: Courtesy

On the heels of successful seasons of sold out shows and continued community interest, Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) has announced the show lineup for their upcoming 2025-2026 season at the Lobero Theatre.

“We are looking forward to sharing another year of awe-inspiring musical theater,” said Kostis Protopapas, the artistic and general director of OSB. This upcoming season will feature three operas that span three centuries of operatic repertoire: Cavalleria Rusticana, Caesar and Cleopatra, and Elmer Gantry.

Season ticket packages and tickets to individual shows are available for purchase through the Lobero Theatre Box Office.

The season opens with its first performances on November 7 and 9, with Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana. The show will be conducted by Protopapas and directed by Layna Chianakas.

Performed in the Italian operatic style of verismo, the opera is a tragedy set in a 19th century Italian village. The show will be headlined by three of OSB’s recent stars, including Sarah Saturnino, who returns to the opera stage in the show as Santuzza. Saturnino had her OSB debut as Carmen in 2023 and continued to perform in the Metropolitan, Los Angeles, and Santa Fe opera companies. Xavier Prado, OSB’s 2024 star of Zorro, will play Turiddu, Santuzza’s reckless lover. Lastly, veteran dramatic baritone Todd Thomas will play Alfio, the enforcer of Sicilian vendetta. Thomas’s last performance at the Lobero was in Il tabarro in 2021.

Colin Ramsey will perform in ‘Caesar and Cleopatra’ | Photo: Courtesy

The next performances will be on February 27 and March 31, 2026, for Caesar and Cleopatra, a historical baroque opera drama. It will be conducted by Emily Senturia, who played in the OSB production of Semele in 2022. The opera is an abridged version of George Frideric Handel’s famous 1724 opera Giulio Cesare, and follows the romance between the Roman Consul and Egyptian Queen.

“We are creating a new adaptation of one of the master’s greatest works,” said Protopapas. The last Handel opera performed by OSB was in 2022 with Semele.

Playing the role of Julius Caesar is bass Colin Ramsey, the star of OSB’s recent production of The Marriage of Figaro. He will be joined by Greek-American soprano Anastasia Malliaras, who is making her OSB debut as Cleopatra. The cast is also joined by familiar faces, notably Logan Tanner, who was in the 2022 show of Semele, and mezzo-soprano Kelly Guerra, who was in Zorro.”

To close out the season on May 1 and 3, 2026, OSB will hold the California premiere of Robert Aldridge and Hercshel Garfein’s 2005 American opera Elmer Gantry. Based on the 1927 satirical novel by Sinclair Lewis, the story is set in the early 20th century and follows a womanizing salesman turned tent evangelist. The show will be conducted by Protopas and directed by Tara Faircloth, the latter having previously been in OSB’s 2017 La rondine and La traviata in 2022.

“It is one of the most entertaining and accessible operas of the 21st century so far,” said Protopapas. Elmer Gantry’s debut at the Lobero is a result of Protopapas’s long time work to bring new productions to OSB.

Evan Bravos will perform in ‘Elmer Gantry’ | Photo: Courtesy

Former Chrisman Studio artist-baritone Evan Bravos will star as Elmer. Bravos previously starred in the company’s 2022 opera performance of As One. He also was in the Music Academy of the West’s Cold Mountain in 2019. Bravos will be joined by fellow Chrisman Studio alumna and OSB favorite artist, mezzo-soprano Christina Pezzarossi. She will star as Sharon Falconer.

In addition to the new shows, OSB has also announced two upgrades to improve audience experience. English translations above the stage will be displayed with LED technology for enhanced readability and there will be additional restroom stalls near the Lobero Courtyard for donors in order to keep bathroom lines shorter.

Ticket prices start at $39 and are guaranteed through April 30. Any season tickets purchased before June 1 are refundable through September 30. Current season ticket holders (2024 to 2025) are encouraged to renew their tickets before April 30 to secure the lowest prices.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are able to offer tickets at prices dramatically lower than if ticket revenue were to cover production costs,” said Protopapas. To add onto the lower ticket prices, OSB offers free student matinee performances of Caesar and Cleopatra and/or Elmer Gantry. Additionally, anyone ages 8 through 18 will receive free admission to all OSB performances.

For more information about Opera Santa Barbara and the upcoming shows, visit operasb.org.