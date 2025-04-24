The Santa Barbara Zoo Presents Roar and Pour Wine Festival

Raise a glass at Roar and Pour, Santa Barbara’s own “wild” wine-tasting event at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

On Saturday, May 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a VIP hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — allowing early entry, as well as animal encounters and appetizers — Roar and Pour Wine Festival invites the community to sip and let the stunning views of the Zoo sink in.

Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings from over 40 of the region’s leading wineries. They will also have the opportunity to experience the Zoo’s uniquely exhilarating offerings, including feeding the giraffes, riding the Zoo train, and exclusive access to the Zoo grounds during the after hours.

Guests getting wild at a previous Roar and Pour event. | Photo: Courtesy

With the largest lineup ever, this year’s Roar and Pour guests have the opportunity to enjoy an unparalleled tasting experience and a true taste of the best wines from the Central Coast and beyond.

The participating wineries and vendors for 2025 so far include: Beckmen Vineyards, Bocce Ball Wine, The Brander Vineyard, Brick Barn Wine Estate, Bristol Farms, Cayman Jack, CrossHatch Winery, Cutruzzola Vineyards, Fiddlehead Cellars, Folded Hills, FOXEN Vineyard and Winery, Grimms Bluff, The Hilt Estate, Honest Abe & Vibes Co, J Dusi Wines, Koehler Winery, Labyrinth, La Lieff Wines, Lieu Dit, Longoria Wines, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Lumen, Melville Winery, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Pali Wine Co, Paradise Springs Winery, Peake Ranch Winery, PIUS, Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, San Antonio Winery, Sanford Winery, The Sanger Family of Wines, Sea Creatures Wine, So Far Out Wine Company, Tatomer, Temperance Cellars, Tercero Wines, Tomi Cellars, LLC, Toussaint Cellars, White Claw, Wildflower Winery, Wilson Creek Winery, Yata Eagle Wines, and Zaca Mesa Winery.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo, making it an equally fun and thoughtful gesture that will give back to the community.

This event is for guests ages 21+. For tickets and more information, visit sbzoo.org.