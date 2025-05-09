I finally had a chance to experience one of the buzzy Candlelight Concerts last week, and I can see how the multisensory show formula — string quartet, well-known pop music, intimate candlelit setting — has become so globally popular. It’s a lovely way to spend an evening.

Our show, on May 2 at Music Academy of the West’s glorious Hahn Hall, shone the spotlight (or should I say candlelight) on the music of Adele, which I selected over the evening’s earlier option of the music of Coldplay more for the convenience of the later time than anything else. Truthfully, Adele’s incredible voice — which was, of course, missing in the vocal-free performance — is what makes her such a special artist, but this freshly reimagined interpretation of her music by the Vapour Quartet was still quite appealing.

A Candlelight Concert at the Abo Svenska Teater (Theatre) in Finland| Photo: Courtesy

As violinist Eleanor Dunbar said after their rendition of “Chasing Pavements,” “I think that might be one of my favorite arrangements,” as she gave a shoutout to the Fever organization producers of the Candlelight series’ clever musical scores. “I always feel some pressure when we perform Adele’s music,” Dunbar confined to the sold-out house. “We all have a moment in our life when we need her music,” she said, referencing Adele’s many songs about love, life, and heartbreak. “I hope we do her justice,” Dunbar said.

I thought they did.

With a setlist that included “Hello,” “Rumour Has It,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Water Under the Bridge,” “Oh My God,” “When We Were Young,” “Set Fire to the Rain” (the stripped-down version with just four acoustic instruments was particularly impressive), “Easy on Me,” and of course Adele’s best-known song, “Rolling in the Deep,” which cellist Trevor Jarvis informed us was #82 on Rolling Stone’s list of all-time best songs.

A Candlelight Concert in Auditorium di San Francesco Al Prato in Perugia, Italy | Photo: Courtesy

I’d probably put it higher on my list.

Regardless of what’s on the playlist — upcoming events (at the New Vic during the Music Academy’s busy summer season) include Queen versus Abba, Coldplay, and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons — these shows are an ideal date night, designed, as the Fever team says, “to democratize access to classical music.” The dancing candlelight made the intimate theater space feel even cozier. I’d definitely do it again.

For more information on Candlelight performances in Santa Barbara, see bit.ly/4kbGBZh.