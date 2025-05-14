Santa Barbara County to Test ReadySBC Alert System on Thursday

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, expect to hear the buzzing of an emergency alert arriving all over Santa Barbara County during the first test of the Office of Emergency Management’s notification methods. The Thursday morning alert is just a test, and the notifications will go out in English and Spanish to all who have signed up to receive them via text, cell phone, or email. Emergency managers ask that recipients respond so that they can confirm the number of people they are reaching, said Public Information Officer Jackie Ruiz.

With the county entering the hot days of summer and wildfire, the ability to reach people quickly becomes more critical. Of the county’s 440,000 population, 80,000 people have already registered, but mostly in the southern part of the county.

“Registrations for the ReadySBC Alerts system have seen a slight increase over time; however, we still have a very long way to go,” said Kelly Hubbard, who directs the Emergency Management office. In effect since 2016, when the system was called “Aware and Prepare,” only 18 percent of the county is signed up.

To register for the alerts, which Hubbard called a “life-saving step,” go to ReadySBC.org and fill out a physical address and at least one contact method. The county’s messaging will come from (805) 979-2040 and 88911, which are the ReadySBC Alerts phone number and text message number. When the alert arrives, it will go through all the contact methods listed until the individual responds.

The county’s call center will open on Thursday to take calls related to the alert: (833) 688-5551.