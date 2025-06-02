UC Santa Barbara Commencement Events to Celebrate 7,460 Graduates for 2024–2025

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

Queue the “Pomp and Circumstance” and collect your regalia. Commencement season is back, baby, and UC Santa Barbara is ready to roll.

More than 7,400 students — a combination of both undergraduate and graduate — have declared their candidacy to earn degrees in 2025. And they’ll all be honored across nine official events over eight days.

Back in their usual kick-off spot is the College of Creative Studies, which will hold its commencement exercises Sunday, June 8, at 11 a.m., in Campbell Hall. Next up, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 12, on Commencement Green, is Graduate Division.

The Bren School of Environmental Science & Management will hold its annual commencement celebration at 9 a.m., Friday, June 13, outdoors in the Bren Hall Courtyard.

The remaining six ceremonies, organized by college, level of degree and field of study, will be held on Commencement Green, near the campus lagoon:

• College of Engineering — Friday, June 13, from 1–2:30 p.m.

• College of Letters & Science, Division of Math, Life and Physical Sciences I — Saturday, June 14, from 9–11:30 a.m.

• College of Letters & Science, Division of Math, Life and Physical Sciences II — Saturday, June 14, from 1–3 p.m.

• College of Letters & Science, Division of Social Sciences I — Sunday, June 15, from 9–11:30 a.m.

• College of Letters & Science, Division of Social Sciences II — Sunday, June 15, from 1–3 p.m.

• College of Letters & Science, Division of Humanities and Fine Arts — Sunday, June 15, from 4–6 p.m.

Tickets are required for the ceremonies being held on Commencement Green. Each participating graduate is allotted eight guest tickets for family and friends. Each guest, 2 years or older, must have a ticket to enter. The Bren School and College of Creative Studies do not require guest tickets.

All of the ceremonies and each of the celebrations will be webcast live; details and streaming links will be available in advance via the Commencement website.