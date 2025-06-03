‘Choose to Reuse’ to Save a Dollar at Dune Coffee

Espresso drinkers might unwittingly be as addicted to the throwaway cup as to the caffeine within, it’s such a routine thing to toss. But Dune Coffee and the City of Santa Barbara are going to try to alleviate at least one of those habits. From June 4 through the end of August, Dune’s existing 50-cent discount to customers who bring their reusable cup or stay to sip from one of Dune’s will be matched 100 percent by the city. That reusable, or personal, cup will result in a full dollar discount at Dune’s two locations in Santa Barbara: 1101 State Street and 528 Anacapa Street.

The effort can boost the environmental conscience as well, as participation would decrease the estimated 80 billion disposable cups used across the United States annually. About 6.5 million trees go into the making of those cups, most of which are lined with plastic. In Santa Barbara, residents create about 7 pounds of trash a day, said Julie Lawrence, the city’s Clean Community manager, “significantly more than the national average of 4.9 pounds. Reducing single-use items like coffee cups is a way to cut that number down.”

The coffee shop also adds to the discount a fresh new clay cup designed by GaeaStar of San Francisco. The clay cup costs a dollar, explained Daniela Rosales, part of the Clean Community team, making the cup of coffee price out evenly.

“And it’s reusable,” Rosales reminded. “Clay is an inert material, not producing any methane,” she explained, “which an organic or paper product would when it goes into the landfill. It also helps to move the demand away from trees and all that paper production.”

The joint venture with Dune is the kind of project her division has been wanting to do for a while, the seven-year veteran said. “It’s a pilot program. We’re trying to see if it’s something the community likes. It’s good to have options,” Rosales noted. “It’s really the best way to get people to change their habits.”