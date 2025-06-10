Film Review | ‘No Address’

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

No Address has a message for its viewers: Anyone can become homeless. Released in February from Robert Craig Films, the movie weaves between six intertwined perspectives — five homeless people banding together as a family in an encampment and a real estate developer, played by (semi) local actor Billy Baldwin, looking to develop the property.

Ultimately, No Address seeks to evoke empathy by showing how homeless people connect and support each other.

“Our inspiration for No Address stems from a deep passion for telling stories that matter and using film as a vehicle for social change,” said Jennifer Stolo, CEO and producer of Robert Craig Films. “We wanted something that humanizes the individuals living without an address, challenging audiences to see them with empathy and dignity.”

Lucas Jade Zumann and Isabella Ferreira in ‘No Address’ | Photo: Courtesy of Robert Craig Films

A good example of this push to show humanity and connection happens about halfway through the film. Harris (Xander Berkeley), an aging homeless veteran, confronts Violet (Ashanti), a younger homeless vet who has relapsed into drug use.

Harris insists that the encampment, where many live, remains a drug-free, sober place. Violet, struggling to avoid Harris’s scrutiny, asks what he expects from her. “’Better,’ he says. ‘I expect more.’” He then pulls her into a tight hug. Harris supports Violet through the film, acting as a confidant and believing in her strength and character.

Violet gets clean. But therein lies the rub: We aren’t privy to this journey to sobriety. In fact, while the movie succeeds in showing how homeless communities can form, it glides over the struggles of recovery for its characters. The finale is tidy and convenient; there aren’t any loose ends and some character arc decisions or changes are abrupt. The costumes and some plot decisions, too, seem inconsistent with the urban summer setting. Some supporting roles feel like place-holding caricatures. In this sense, it almost feels like a homelessness Hallmark movie.

Robert Craig Films has also created an accompanying documentary, Americans With No Address, where film and production team members chronicle a two week research trip around the United States, speaking largely to homeless people and to folks providing services. This documentary delves into different perspectives on how to address the housing crisis, its connection to mental illness, and how communities are addressing the problem. In this sense, it’s an interesting watch.

William Baldwin in ‘No Address’ | Photo: Courtesy of Robert Craig Films

Ashanti in ‘No Address’ | Photo: Courtesy of Robert Craig Films

Both the film and documentary include Christian undertones. In No Address, the city’s Mission is shown as a resource wherein homeless people can get a warm meal, a sleeping bag, and a Bible. Lauren, one of the film’s main characters, speaks directly to God in the film and a scripture line is spray painted at the encampment site. The documentary spotlights several Christian organizations helping provide services to homeless people. The project also includes a study guide on the book, aimed at Christian churches.

“The story reflects the compassion, dignity, and hope that are central to Christian values, and the study guide helps churches, small groups, and students explore those themes through practical action,” Stolo said in our interview.

Robert Craig Films says that 50 percent of the project’s profits — that includes profits from the film and the documentary, as well as an accompanying novel, soundtrack, and the church study guide — will go to more than 1400 nonprofits and churches working to support the homeless community. The project’s website includes a directory of partnering organizations, so you can support local initiatives to help. For us in Santa Barbara, Unity Shoppe and Transition Inc are listed as partners.

No Address is currently streaming. See noaddressmovie.com for information.