All CIF-SS Baseball Honorees Announced

Three Local Players Receive Recognition From the CIF Southern Section

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Tue Jun 17, 2025 | 10:07pm
Seth Tedeschi was brilliant during the Dos Pueblos playoff run. | Credit: Gary Kim

Seth Tedeschi and Zach Gesswein of Dos Pueblos and Peter Lehman of Cate were named  All CIF-SS for their respective divisions.

The Chargers reached the CIF-SS Division 4 Championship game with Tedeschi starting every playoff game on the mound to that point. It was the first CIF championship game appearance for Dos Pueblos since 1993.

 Gesswein was both clutch and productive hitting out of the three hole for Dos Pueblos and was a steadying force defensively as the teams catcher.

Lehman served as a star pitcher for the Cate baseball team, which won the Frontier League and reached the second round of the playoffs in Division 8. He was also named Frontier League Pitcher of the Year.

Wed Jun 18, 2025 | 09:41am
https://www.independent.com/2025/06/17/all-cif-ss-baseball-honorees-announced/
