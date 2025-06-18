Capturing Santa Barbara’s Culinary Connection Through Poetry

Submissions are now open for poems about food & drink | Photo: Courtesy

Variety is indeed the spice of life when it comes to the interests of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate George Yatchisin. An all-around renaissance man, and double-decade contributor to the Santa Barbara Independent’s pages, Yatchisin recently announced a call for poetry submissions for a new anthology celebrating food and drink.

A literary celebration of the region’s rich gastronomic traditions, the project highlights the intersection of culinary experience and community identity.

Open to residents of all ages living in Santa Barbara County, all are welcome to submit original poems by the deadline of September 30, 2025. ​​The themes include (but aren’t limited to) local farms, agriculture, wineries, restaurants, fishing, labor in food industries, and home cooking. There is no fee to submit, and contributors are asked to submit only once.

Yatchisin, will edit the anthology, which will be published in April 2026 (coinciding with Poetry Month) by Gunpowder Press, a local nonprofit literary press founded in 2013 by David Starkey and co-edited by David Starkey and Chryss Yost (both Santa Barbara Poet Laureates).

“I doubt I need to convince anyone about the bounty of our region’s farms, the delight we find in our restaurants and wineries and distilleries,” said Yatchisin. “This anthology will attest to all that food and drink means to Santa Barbarans, and the ways that food shapes our culture and relationships.”

Poems may focus on a range of topics reflective of Santa Barbara’s food ecosystem, such as farmer’s markets, vineyards, ranching, edible native plants, specialty local dishes, or culinary labor. The aim is to capture the essence of Santa Barbara’s connection to what it grows, prepares, and shares.

Gunpowder Press accepts submissions via Submittable. For additional details on eligibility and guidelines, visit Gunpowder Press online at gunpowderpress.com.