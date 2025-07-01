Todd Purdum and Steve Oney to Come to Montecito on Saturday

Journalists and authors Todd Purdum and Steve Oney are coming to Tecolote Books in Montecito on July 5 to talk about their new books, Desi Arnaz: The Man Who Invented Television and On Air: The Triumph and Tumult of NPR, respectively.

Todd Purdum formerly worked at The New York Times for 23 years covering politics, and is now the national editor for Vanity Fair. With other books including Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution and An Idea Whose Time Has Come: Two Presidents, Two Parties, and the Battle for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Desi Arnaz focuses on the entrepreneur who “transformed the television landscape.” The biography includes unpublished materials that uncovers the legacy of Arnaz.





Steve Oney has worked as a staff writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Magazine. He’s also written for a number of national publications, such as Esquire, Playboy, Premiere, GQ, and The New York Times. Aside from On Air, Oney has written books like And The Dead Shall Rise and A Man’s World. On Air looks at the history of the National Public Radio and how “reporters and producers use microphones as paintbrushes and the voices of people around the world as the soundtrack of stories both global and local.”

The event — a talk to be followed by a book discussion — takes place on Saturday, July 5, at 3 p.m. and is free to attend. Tecolote Books is located at 1470 E. Valley Road in the Montecito Village Shopping Center. tecolotebookshop.indiecommerce.com