Santa Barbara’s Soul Bites Closes

The lower State Street restaurant and event space Soul Bites has closed.

One of a few Black-owned businesses in town, Soul Bites served soul food, hosted community events — including the Santa Barbara Black Culture House — and catered Drag Brunch at Wildcat Lounge.

An eviction notice, dated June 11, was posted on the property’s window as of last week. The property owners Kristine A., John Eric, and Sarah B. Torgeson, filed legal action against the restaurant and its owners, Stirling and Rose Nix-Bradley, in March. Court documents state the restaurant owed more than $50,000 in rent. The closure comes after Soul Bites fundraised to stay open last September; on the owners’ GoFundMe page, they said they had faced unexpected expenses.

Neither the Nix-Bradleys’ nor the Torgesons’ lawyers responded to requests for comment.