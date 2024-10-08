Santa Barbara’s Soul Bites Stays Open

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

After facing closure last month, soul food restaurant and event space Soul Bites will stay open for now thanks to its recent fundraising. An Instagram post from the lower State Street business said that it raised about a third of its $30,000 goal, helping it find a workable solution going forward. The post said the Soul Bites will continue to fundraise and the GoFundMe page will stay open, but that the best way to support the restaurant is to come and “feed your soul.”