Santa Barbara’s Soul Bites Stays Open

Plea to Community Brings Much-Needed Cash

By
Tue Oct 08, 2024 | 11:10am
Patrons at Soul Bites | Credit: Courtesy of Soul Bites

After facing closure last month, soul food restaurant and event space Soul Bites will stay open for now thanks to its recent fundraising. An Instagram post from the lower State Street business said that it raised about a third of its $30,000 goal, helping it find a workable solution going forward. The post said the Soul Bites will continue to fundraise and the GoFundMe page will stay open, but that the best way to support the restaurant is to come and “feed your soul.”

Tue Oct 08, 2024 | 21:40pm
