We hope you were able to enjoy our first-ever Sandwich Week! With more than 40 sandwiches served up from 26 different restaurants, there was a savory summer sandwich for everyone. We’d like to hear how Sandwich Week went for you! Tell us your thoughts at independent.com/sandwichweeksurvey and have the chance to win a 25-dollar gift card from one of our participating restaurants! And if you’re sad Sandwich Week has ended, fear not — our Senior Editor Matt Kettmann and overseer of our food-themed weeks continues to serve up fresh food and drink coverage every Friday in his newsletter Full Belly Files. From new and favorite restaurants around town, to homemade recipes and travels to different countries for wine tastings, Kettmann brings his culinary expertise and adventures right to your inbox. Find your next dinner spot in town or an out-of-town winery to add to your bucket list. Whether you’re a new foodie looking for guidance or a culinary expert, you can get your fill of food content each week — above and beyond Sandwich Week! You can feast each Friday alongside Kettmann by subscribing at independent.com/support