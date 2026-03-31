Santa Barbara city officials are looking toward the future of the waterfront, developing a 30-year plan considering both quick fixes and long-term enhancements to mitigate the impacts from sea-level rise, erosion, and flood hazards over the next few decades and beyond.

The city’s Harbor Commission had a chance to weigh in on the 30-year Waterfront Front Adaptation Plan during its March 19 meeting, where city staff outlined the process that will hopefully lead to a completed draft plan ready for city council approval in spring 2027. It’s a two-and-a-half-year effort that the city is halfway through at this point, according to Senior Climate Adaptation Analyst Timmy Bolton, who gave the presentation during the recent commission hearing.

City staff gathered public input in 2024 and spent most of 2025 developing a list of options to be presented through the gauntlet of city review boards and stakeholder groups this year for more input. This will help city planners whittle down a draft with priority projects covering the entire three-mile area from Leadbetter Beach near Shoreline Drive down Cabrillo Boulevard through the harbor, West Beach, and East Beach.

Bolton said the Santa Barbara waterfront is a “cornerstone of the local economy,” with an estimated $100 million in recreational value and at least $30 million in local benefits from the local fishing industry. But the area is also “especially vulnerable to flooding, storms, and erosion,” he said, with more than five feet worth of erosion at East Beach over the past 20 years and $3 million in damages from storms in the rain-heavy seasons of 2023. Just last year, a king tide brought water spilling up past the sand at East Beach and into the nearby bike lanes.

The city’s adaptation plan will focus on the West Beach as the premier sandy beach location, while mitigating sea-level rise and flood impacts in the more hazard-prone areas of Leadbetter and East Beach. West Beach is expected to remain wide and sandy well beyond 30 years, and the city will look to enhance facilities with new restrooms, showers, a café, and beach concessions.

Short-term goals, such as retriping parking lots and installing temporary flood prevention infrastructure, could be done relatively quickly and could be covered using the city’s existing budget. But larger projects, or “core measures,” as Bolton described them, would require the use of grants or other outside funding efforts.

“The way we’re thinking about how these projects work together is really that the quick wins are a stopgap while we’re working on the core measures, which are really the bread and butter of this work effort,” Bolton said.

Aenean sollicitudin bibendum tortor, eu placerat orci fringilla in. Cras in dictum nisl. Aenean eros ex, aliquam sit amet tellus in, congue pulvinar nibh. In tempor congue sapien sed finibus. Vivamus a nisi dapibus, pSome of the proposed measures include raised bicycle and pedestrian paths that could also protect against flood hazards; new parking lots; or the installation of headlands, groins, or offshore reefs to protect vulnerable areas.

Commissioner Suzanne Cohen said she was concerned about the potential price tag for the projects being proposed as part of the adaptation plan. “This is a big project, and as we all know, our city right now is looking at a budget deficit of several million dollars,” Cohen said. “Do we have any idea of what the costs are going to be to put this type of project into work?”

Commissioner Spenser Jaimes wanted to make sure the city considered the input from Indigenous groups and the Chumash community in the longrange planning effort. He urged city staff to look into “nature-based” solutions — such as kelp forests or rocky reef restoration — which could provide a natural defense and return the coastline to a more organic look.

Commissioner Jaimes also asked if the city would have to look into payouts for property owners whose businesses or homes are in danger of sea-level rise or flood damage.

“If the indigenous people of this land, if Chumash people were properly consulted and taken seriously, maybe we wouldn’t have a lot of housing and commercial spaces constantly being flooded,” Commissioner Jaimes said

He urged the city to look further into the future than 30 years, and suggested that the plan follow the Indigenous principle of looking ahead for seven generations of sustainability.

“I think if we’re only thinking at a 30-year period, these effects that we’re facing are going to be just like the island nations of the Pacific, where it’s not just a hit on tourism or a hit on beach recreation, but it’s going to be a hit on people’s houses,” Commissioner Jaimes said. “And again, if we look at a seven-generation time period I think we’ll be able to help out people who bought houses in Santa Barbara instead of 50 years from now finding ourselves in a deeper situation.”

The Harbor Commission did not take action, and the Waterfront Adaptation Plan will continue thorough public review with several hearings scheduled with city review boards over the three months.orta urna ut, finibus est. Aenean in turpis facilisis, consectetur est nec, sagittis metus. Cras aliquam libero ut augue dignissim accumsan ac eu