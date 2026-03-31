Credit: Adobe Stock | Credit: 911.photography - stock.adobe.com

A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a vehicle collision on Los Carneros Road in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 6:21 a.m., where a vehicle struck a pedestrian along Los Carneros between Calle Real and Cathedral Oaks Road. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials have not released the individual’s condition.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Authorities said DUI is not considered a factor.

Los Carneros Road was temporarily closed in both directions during the investigation and reopened later in the morning.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Wed Apr 01, 2026 | 01:54am
https://www.independent.com/2026/03/31/pedestrian-seriously-injured-after-being-struck-by-car-on-los-carneros-road-in-goleta/

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