A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a vehicle collision on Los Carneros Road in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 6:21 a.m., where a vehicle struck a pedestrian along Los Carneros between Calle Real and Cathedral Oaks Road. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials have not released the individual’s condition.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Authorities said DUI is not considered a factor.

Los Carneros Road was temporarily closed in both directions during the investigation and reopened later in the morning.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.