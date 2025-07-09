Groove with Penelope Road at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

More than 2,000 miles from Santa Barbara, Penelope Road emerged from the heart of Atlanta’s music scene. The five-piece band is redefining the sounds of modern soul, with their self-described style of “stanky funky junk.”

Their rich sound is infused with lush vocals, nostalgic funk, and a fresh twist on a retro sound. At the core, Penelope Road’s artistry honors the legends of soul — Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Hall & Oates. They also incorporate modern sounds shaped by the acts of Mk.gee, Goose, and Paramore, tastefully intertwining the past and the present.

Their music is equal parts emotional and danceable. Hearing Penelope Road live is a vibrant experience, with an energetic stage presence and inviting atmosphere that draws in audiences. The band is quickly gaining momentum as the world catches a glimpse of their spirit of funk and soul with a new twist.

Penelope Road is coming to Santa Barbara on July 19 to perform at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $20 in advance or $25 at the door. The show is for those 21 years or older. Visit sohosb.com/upcoming-events for more information and to purchase tickets.